Blue Bicycle hosts Steve Palmer for signing of his memoir on recovery, Say Grace, on Wed. Dec. 18

Event Details "Say Grace" Book Signing at Blue Bicycle Books @ Blue Bicycle Books 420 King St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Wed., Dec. 18, 6-7:30 p.m. (843) 722-2666 Price: Free to attend Foodie Events, Foodie Events and Support Groups Map

Indigo Road founder and Charleston restaurateur Steve Palmer will discuss his new memoir,at Blue Bicycle Books next Wed. Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. Kate Daniel of Bar Mash will be onsite serving spirit-free drinks.Palmer's gripping debut memoir takes an unadulterated look at the world of addiction, from the bottom of the bottle to the long, hard road to sobriety.Palmer writes , "I was tired. I was sick. As they say in the recovery community, I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. Still believing in my own inevitable doom, I didn't really think rehab would work. I had already been twice before. But nothing else was working either. Moderation had failed. Making promises to myself had failed. Trying to stick to drinking only on weekends or just smoking pot had failed. I had tried everything, and nothing had worked. Maybe this wouldn't work either, but what was there to lose?"Chat with Palmer and get a copy ofsigned; books are available at Blue Bicycle for $25