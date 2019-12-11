Family-owned Community Table now open in I'On serving dinner daily and weekend brunch

Ryan and Kelleanne Jones' "modern comfort food" restaurant, Community Table, is now open at 148 Civitas St. in Mt. Pleasant. They're serving dinner daily from 4-9 p.m. and brunch Fri.-Sun. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When we chatted
with the veteran restaurateurs this fall, they said the food at Community Table would be "approachable everyday classics … that make you feel good. That you want to eat every day."
Dinner menu items include requisite end-of-the-decade modern American dishes like blistered shishito peppers, beets and feta, a Bibb lettuce salad, and a fancy burger. There are also signposts for comfort sprinkled throughout: cast iron local fish, house-made fettuccini, cornmeal dusted fried oysters.
For brunch there are a handful of salads; sandwiches; and entrees including steak and eggs, griddled brioche, smoked fried chicken, and smoked salmon tacos.
The open and airy restaurant seats about 85 people, with a community table for 20 in the side room, a 12-person community table adjacent to the bar, 25 high tops on the porch, and tables filling the rest of the dining room.
The Joneses, who successfully helmed a wood-fired concept at Workshop for three months prior to opening their I'On restaurant, are hoping to open yet another wood-fired spot downtown in 2020.
