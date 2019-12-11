Celebrate July in Christmas at Sightsee Shop this Fri. Dec. 13

click to enlarge
-
(Detail) Leslie Ryann McKellar
"July in Christmas," the last of retail/coffee spot Sightsee's
2019 Aloha Friday series
, takes place at the little shop on Line St. this Fri. Dec. 13 starting at 8 a.m.
While there won't be any Santas in bikinis, Sightsee owners Joel Sadler and Allyson Sutton are promising some "serious summer vibes." The fun starts with all-day egg nog cortados on the menu, in addition to the regular lineup of coffee offerings.
While sipping on your egg nog, check out the shop's photography show and print sale with works from local photographers Leslie Ryann McKellar
, Elizabeth Ervin,
and Jared Bramblett. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be an artist reception with all featured talent onsite — hear the stories behind their work (where'd you find this sexy staircase
, Ms. Ervin?) and sip on Christmas-y, adult friendly libations.
Floral design company arome
Charleston will also have dried floral bundles and petite hanging wreaths so you can deck your halls in the chicest way possible.
@ Sightsee Shop and Coffee
125 1/2 Line St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Dec. 13, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
