Mexican street food stand Micho now open on the Pour House deck

Micho took the spot formerly inhabited by the El Bohio trailer
David Schuttenberg's Mexican street food concept Micho is now open on the Pour House deck. Micho will be open six days a week: Tues.-Thurs. from 4-10 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., and Sun. 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.
Back in the spring when we chatted
with Schuttenberg (who also runs Kwei Fei next door), he said of his second James Island spot, "I have a history of cooking this food, we're not starting from scratch. Micho will be all of my favorites — these are things I'm intimately familiar with, that I've been eating for years and years and years."
His favorites include an array of tacos ($4.95 each or three for $12.95), all served on Mitla
corn tortillas. Choose from chorizo, al pastor, carnitas, el dorado, and hongos. The hongos version includes local shrooms, sherry vinegar, and guajillo chile.
Tortas with fries are $13.95 ("drown" the torta in house-made chile vinegar broth for an extra 2 bucks). There's the carnitas, milanesa, chorizo and egg, and estofado de res.
The border dogs with fries are also $13.95. Note: If nothing else entices you to snake your way through deck dancers while balancing a plastic pint of beer, the border dog should.
Border dogs, y'all
All dogs are bacon wrapped and fried with refried bean shmear served on a Normandy Farms bolillo roll. There are three to choose from: The Sonoron, The Tijuana Danger Dog, and El Luchador. For our money we're getting El Luchador with guacamole, pickled jalapeno, sals ahogada, chicharron, queso oaxaca, lettuce, and crema.
The ordering process at Micho is pretty simple — sidle up to the takeout window, place your order, then hold on to your numbered ticket. You know your food is ready when your number pops up on a screen to the left of the container.
And don't worry about leaving the kiddos at home — they've got a classic American hot dog, chicken sandwich, and salchipapas, which is a sliced hot dog and French fry mashup. Which, come to think of it, we may actually order next time.
