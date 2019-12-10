Here's where to grab and go sweet treats, booze, and full meals this holiday season

click to enlarge
Provided
Hamby Catering has the deviled eggs your party needs
So you've been tasked with bringing a treat to the office pot luck, family gathering, and neighborhood bonfire. Oh, and you're chipping in for Xmas Eve dinner, too. Save the complicated recipes for 2020 — here's where to grab and go the good stuff now through the new year.
Middle Street Market
Now through Jan. 1, Middle Street Market is selling seasonal beverage pairings like house-made hot buttered rum mix and house-made egg nog. They're also offering 15 percent off six more bottles of wine, 20 percent off 12 or more bottles of wine, and 15 percent off bottles of bubbles.
Hamby Catering
Hamby is offering a special holiday menu available now through the new year. The 2019 Holiday Party Menu
features several seasonal selections: Jingle Bells Classic Cocktail Party Menu, Signature Farm Board, Hamby Heritage Holiday Eats, Hamby Southern Antipasto Board, and Hamby Holiday Sweets. A special wine menu is also available, curated by advanced sommelier Patrick Emerson.
Mercantile & Mash
Merc and Mash is now accepting orders for Christmas Dinner to-go. Choose from slow roasted prime rib or leg of lamb plus sides like baby greens and twice baked potato. The full meal is $185 and serves four people.
Lewis Barbecue
They may be sold out of their red chile brisket tamales, but you can still order up other goodies from Lewis for your holiday spread. They've got the meats like brisket, hot guts, and pulled pork; sides like creamy potato salad, tangy slaw, and green chile corn pudding; plus dessert trays and extras like pickled jalapeno and queso and chips.
Black Wood Smokehouse
Order a variety of smoked meats from Black Wood, ideal for large parties. Choose from brisket, ribs, turkey, sausage, pulled pork, and pastrami. You can also order 1/4, 1/2 and full pound sides dishes like potato salad, baked beans, mac n cheese, and braised greens.
Peninsula Grill
A step above cookies for Santa, Peninsula Grill's infamous coconut cake is the perfect holiday treat to bring to a gathering of your friends and loved ones. Place your order online
Caviar & Bananas
Caviar & Bananas has you covered this Xmas — order from main courses like roasted boneless turkey breast, Colorado rack of lamb, and all-natural bone-in applewood smoked Nueske ham; side dishes like cornbread dressing, creamed corn, Brussels sprouts, and collard greens; and dessert like pecan pie, pumpkin pie, and egg nog cheese cake. All orders must be placed by Thurs. Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. for pickup Mon. Dec. 23 from 2-7 p.m. or Tues. Dec. 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Duck Donuts
Duck the halls this holiday season — now through Dec. 31 all locations are featuring the return of the popular mint icing donut with a crushed peppermint topping and sweet holly berry candy. Order "quackages
" of donuts with fun, seasonal flavors and you'll be the most popular person at the party.
Swank Desserts
Order a proper Christmas themed cake from Swank Desserts. The $60+ masterpiece is available in six and nine inch sizes serving 8-10 and 15-20 people respectively. The flavors include gingerbread, S'mores, and red velvet, and each cake is crafted with four layers of cake and four layers of buttercream. All Xmas cakes will be covered in white buttercream and decorated with white, green, and red buttercream stripes. Each cake will be finished with gold sprinkles and gold detail.
Kaminsky's
Order an array of holiday treats from Kaminsky's. Just fill out the order form
online; choose from holiday pies; holiday cheesecakes; two layer classic seasonal cakes; and holiday specialities like banana bread, pumpkin bread loaf, Christmas cookies, and cranberry white chocolate chip cookies.
Are we missing a great holiday deal? Email the details to maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.