What's Poppin': 35+ ways to eat and drink around town this week

-
Charles Towne Fermentory Instagram
-
Pub Fare pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory this Fri. Dec. 13 and at Indigo Reef Wed. Dec. 11
We're a little over two weeks away from Santa making his rounds which means the tock is ticking for you to make the 'Nice' list. Avoid a sack of coals and do the nicest thing around — support local businesses. From oyster roasts to Filipino mashups, here's where to pop this week:
Monday
Every Mon. starting at 6 p.m. chef Nico Romo leads an oyster class
at Nico Oysters + Seafood; in addition to gaining an ocean of knowledge and eating a dozen oysters, each guests goes home with an oyster knife and candle.
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is at Tu starting at 5:30 p.m. with dishes like muu yang Ossabaw pork belly.
New ice cream shop Mora Iced Creamery
hosts a seven day grand opening extravaganza starting at 11 a.m. daily. Check out their Facebook
for the daily deals.
Tuesday
California winemaker
and S.C. native Nathan DeCamps is hosting a series of wine events around town this month to celebrate the S.C. launch of his Innate wine. Starting at 6:30 p.m. at Butcher & Bee, sit down to a multi-course meal of mezze, entrees, and desserts paired with DeCamps' vino.
Starting at 5 p.m. Sambar Indian Kitchen
takes over at Dashi serving up crisp dosas, mango lassis, lamb meatballs, and more.
Every Tues. starting at 5 p.m. grab a smash burger and a pint at Parcel 32
for only $10.
Wild Common hosts a Bollinger wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m; Since 1829, Bollinger has been producing great Champagnes with a powerful, sophisticated, and complex style.
Every Tues. starting at 11 a.m. Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. hosts an in-house Italian pop-up.
Charles Towne Fermentory and Foxes Fried celebrate the fine men and women of Charleston's hospitality industry every Tues.
starting at 6 p.m. Industry folks can enjoy $1 off all draft pints, $2 off all wines, $3 lager pints, and a $10 combo Foxes Fried chicken sandwich plus pint of the day.
Wednesday
From 4-9 p.m. at Workshop
, Filipino concept Mansuetas and fried chicken spot KinFolk team up for a collab.
Get your Pub Fare
on at brewery Indigo Reef starting at 5 p.m.
Tavern & Table chef Ray England leads a special "Holiday How To"
luncheon starting at noon. Guests will learn how to create and enjoy gifts form your kitchen the "ins and outs" of a charcuterie plate, and quick holiday cocktails.
Celebrate a year of Mai Tais at Wiki Wiki Sandbar
starting at 6 p.m. Their one year bash, sponsored by Denizen Rum, includes $7.50 Mai Tais and complimentary birthday cake. Top shelf Mai Tai Royales will be available for $15.
Head to new Spring Street cafe Coquin
for a Fine/Rare/Old Bordeaux vertical wine tasting starting at 6:45 p.m.
How well do you know the many quotable lines from A Christmas Story
? Test your knowledge at Two Blokes' Ooooh Fudge trivia
starting at 7 p.m.
Starting at 3:30 p.m. at CCPL's main branch, bring your little ones (ages six-11) for a free kids kitchen
event. Reps of the Charleston Jewish Federation will be onsite teaching simple Hanukkah recipes.
Thursday
From 5-8 p.m Bin 152 hosts a free Innate wine tasting and art show
.
Every Thurs. starting at 6 p.m., Bohemian Bull hosts an AYCE oyster roast
for $15.
Saltwater Cowboys
also celebrates bivalves on Thurs., with an AYCE roast on the creek for $19.99 from 6-9 p.m.
Friday
The Wine Shop on Lockwood Blvd. hosts tastings
every Fri. through Dec. starting at 4:30 p.m. This Friday's tasting focuses on Bordeaux.
Starting at 10 p.m. every Fri. the Container Bar
hosts late night eats with Sap-Lai.
Mansuetas is at it again, popping up at Sushi-Wa Izakaya from 5-9 p.m. for a Filipino-Korean yakitori pop-up
with a team from Butcher & Bee.
Every Fri. starting at 5:30 p.m. Daniel Island Grill hosts an AYCE oyster roast for $12 with live music on the patio.
Nothing says happy Friday like a juicy Pub Fare burger
— grab yours at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Starting at noon, Palmetto Brewing releases a holiday beer,
Piece of Cookie, at the brewery. The 6.9 % ABV stout is made with roasted barley, wheat, and oats and sweetened with a touch of milk sugar. The triple-cookie recipe includes specialty ingredients like cocoa nibs and fresh mint.
Bok Choy Boy
pops up at Ghost Monkey from 3-8 p.m. Look for dishes like pancit egg rolls, Japchae, and a pork belly rice bowl.
Saturday
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a free holiday tasting
from noon to 4 p.m. The all-day sale starts at noon and they're offering 10 percent off all purchases throughout the day. There will be eats from the Immortal Lobster food truck at the shop from 12 to 3 p.m., and they'll also have $10 glasses of Champagne throughout the day.
Mansuetas throws a Kamayan
feast at Workshop starting at 5 p.m. All guests eat with their hands, and food is served on banana leaves.
Zero Restaurant + Bar's advanced somm Ashley Broshious leads guests through a European Vacation holiday wine tasting
Sat. and Sun. starting at noon. From Champagne to Vin Santo, guests will match traditional holiday treats with their wines and share stories of how they came about.
Charleston Sports Pub West Ashley hosts their fourth annual oyster roast
from 1-5 p.m. There will be live music, lawn games, cheap beer, and AYCE oysters for $20.
It's Sap-Lai Saturday
at Cooper River Brewing starting at 4 p.m. — order drunken noodles, wings, and egg rolls to pair with your pint.
Sunday
Meet the big guy and Mrs. Claus at Mercantile and Mash for the fifth annual Cookies with Santa
starting at 10 a.m. There will be a homemade cookie decorating station and festive balloon artists, along with food and drink specials for purchase like Mercantile & Mash's famous hot chocolate with marshmallows for the kids, as well as spiked hot chocolate, mimosas, and bloody marys for the adults.
Starting at 5 p.m., synagogue Emanu-El in West Ashley hosts a family-friendly, entirely kosher barbecue cook-off
with brisket, ribs, and chicken prepared by a dozen different teams. The best pit masters receive cash prizes, and there will be beer, wine, and liquor onsite to wash it all down.
Head to Camellias at Hotel Bennett for a fancy afternoon tea with Santa. There are two different seatings, one at noon and one at 2:30 p.m. Check out the full menu
here.
Every Sun. starting at 3 p.m. Graft wine shop hosts a Good Neighbor
gathering with local artisans and a local food truck onsite.
Starting at 10:30 a.m. sup with Santa at Dockery's
brunch. Photos with Santa are free and kids will be served free pancakes; grownups can feast on a special brunch buffet.