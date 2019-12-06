Minero bringing its tacos, burritos, and wings to Johns Island in summer 2020

Almost four months after announcing the closing of McCrady's Tavern
, Neighborhood Dining Group has announced a new birth in this endless cycle of restaurant life — Minero number two is opening in Live Oak Square Shopping Center on Johns Island this summer.
Minero
hasn't made any official announcement, but Neighborhood Dining Group president David Howard tells us:
"We are excited about our Minero expansion to Johns Island. This location, with 4,300 square feet and approximately 175 seats, will allow us to expand our current menu offerings, while also offering outdoor dining. We will continue to grind corn to make fresh masa and hand press our tortillas daily. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and will open next summer."
When we chatted
with Minero executive chef Alex Yellan this July, he said "The last thing I want to be is comfortable. We can get further and further ahead — that's what excites me. I don't know what all those things are yet but I know we can do them."
Turns out one of those things is expanding operations across three bridges, into a dining scene that is expanding at a rapid pace (Live Oak Square
boasts four new dining spots, plus Minero). And, just yesterday, Minero shared a sneak peek of their new menu on Instagram
. The requisite tacos, wings, burrito, and platters are there, but we peeped a permanent burger listing
, too.
Stay tuned for more juicy Minero updates here, and follow them on Facebook
and Instagram
for the latest in Johns Island Minero plans.