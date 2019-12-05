Thoroughbred Club and Charleston Grill launch "world-class" Champagne tastings

click to enlarge Provided

Event Details Charleston Place Launches World-Class Champagne Tastings @ Charleston Place 130 Market St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Ongoing, 11 a.m. Price: $49-$75 Foodie Events Map

In true Charleston Place fashion, the tony downtown hotel is now offering premium Champagne flights at Charleston Grill and the Thoroughbred Club. Charleston Place Advanced Somm and wine director Rick Rubel has curated a list of "legendary labels" for guests to enjoy.At Thoroughbred Club check out the Veuve Clicquot flight. For $49 get 3 oz. each of Veuve Clicquot-Ponsardin, Brut; Veuve Clicquot-Ponsardin, Rose, Brut; and Veuve Clicquot-Ponsardin, La Grande Dame, Brut, 2008.Charleston Grill will have a $75 Tête de Cuvée flight, with 3 oz. each of three very different cuvées from three top Champagne houses.At the Grill you can sip on: Dom Ruinart, Blanc de Blancs, Brut, 2007; Veuve Clicquot-Ponsardin, La Grande Dame, Brut, 2008; and Krug, Grande Cuvée, Brut. The Krug's singular style is derived from its blend of over 120 wines from 10 or more different vintages. That Grand Dame is known as Veuve's "tête de cuvée" — their very best offering, blended from mostly pinot noir hailing from some of Champagne's top terroirs.The flights are available now through the holidays, and may continue on through 2020 says a Charleston Place rep. Cheers to that.