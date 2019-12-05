Swank Desserts hosts grand opening of Summerville storefront this Sat. Dec. 7

click to enlarge
Pastry chef Danetra Richardson's first storefront is now open in Summerville. The brains behind Swank Desserts
(and former City Paper cover star
), Richardson has been baking beautiful brownies, macarons, cakes, and more since 2015, when she founded Swank as an online bakery and catering biz. Located at 110 South Cedar St. in downtown Summerville, Richardson's shop is open Tues.-Fri. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Celebrate Richardson's new biz this Sat. starting at 10 a.m. The first 20 people in the shop will receive a "special treat" and they'll have a full winter-inspired menu available for purchase.
Some of Saturday's treats include Swank's signature brownie, Nutella stuffed chocolate chip cookies, chorizo and potato hand pies, red velvet macaron ice cream sandwich, and brown butter blondies. There will also be a selection of gluten free macarons including gingerbread eggnog, peppermint cocoa, Champagne, lavender and salted caramel, and cherry pop. Cake flavors include Champagne and strawberry, carrot cake, birthday cake, and S'mores. Swank also has drip coffee and cold brew from Coastal Coffee Roasters to complement that Nutella cookie.
Can't make the grand opening bash? You can still sate your sweet tooth by pre-ordering Christmas cakes online
; each cake features four layers of your flavor of choice, three layers of buttercream, and is decorated with white, red, and green buttercream stripes and gold sprinkles. Festive!
@ Swank Desserts
110 A South Cedar St.
Summerville,
S.C.
When: Sat., Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
