Holy City Brewing hopes to open spacious new Park Circle-area brewery next week

Mary Scott Hardaway
Artist Sean Williams contributed the mural work for HCB's new Park Circle-area location
"Everything's a little bigger here."
Holy City Brewing's production manager Chris Brown says the Park Circle-area location (1021 Aragon Ave.) is almost ready to open. After a final fire inspection, he's hoping for a soft opening mid to late next week. The new and improved HCB will be open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. and Fri.- Sun. 11 a.m. until "well, we're going to play it by ear."
After eight years on Dorchester Road, HCB is moving on up with their 10,000 square foot tap room, views of Noisette Creek, gargantuan kitchen, smokehouse, and adjacent event venue. Brown says they've been brewing on Aragon Avenue since March, doubling their production capabilities. In addition to new tanks (some 120-barrel tanks joining the crew), HCB has a large, separate room that houses their canning line; a sour beer area with wooden foudres; and a coolship room with a huge glass window customers can peer through as funky beers ferment in a stainless tub.
Brown says they'll start with the same kitchen menu in the new location, but with more space and a separate prep kitchen. Brown says the chef will definitely have some room to grow once they get settled. They've already hired 20 new people, and the new HCB will have table service, Brown says. Trust us, we got lost a couple of times on our visit — a host will be a godsend. One end of the space upstairs will be devoted to a staff hangout (think couches, pool tables, TVs), and a rentable space with a 45-person capacity on the other end. "People can have meetings here, there's a hook-up for a projector or TV."
Longtime HCB friend and artist partner Sean Williams
painted various Lowcountry scenes — rivers, marshes, sunsets — on the outside of the metal building. "We wanted the same atmosphere," says Brown — garage doors, metal building, rustic vibes. They're even bringing the original
HCB shipping container painted by Williams to the new location.
But they wanted to evolve, too. "At Dorchester we were renting. We own this and we wanted to have little things, amenities you know like air conditioning, bathrooms," laughs Brown. With 40 brews on tap, a liquor license, five big-screen TVs, a 100-foot bar, wireless internet (and outlets!), and a full kitchen and takeout window, we think they've got the amenities on lock.
