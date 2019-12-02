What's Poppin': 45+ ways to get into the holiday (feasting) spirit

click to enlarge
Pink Cactus Instagram
Pink Cactus hosts a tamale making workshop this Thurs. starting at 6 p.m.
Trees are up, lights are twinkling, and holiday markets are in full swing. In between shopping, work, and decorating, here's where to fill your belly:
Monday
Now through the New Year, Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails hosts Miracle
, a holiday-themed bar pop-up that includes 10 special cocktails, three festive shots, and an entire restaurant transformed to resemble Santa's workshop — times 10. Tonight they host an ugly sweater party from 4-10 p.m., the winner gets a $50 Handcraft giftcard.
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is at Tu every Mon. starting at 5:30 p.m.
Now through Dec. 31, order one of the 12 Cocktails of Christmas
at Wild Common. Some are nice — pumpkin spiked latte, Mexican spiced chocolate — and others are naughty.
Nico Oysters + Seafood hosts an oyster education class
with chef Nico Romo every Mon. starting at 6 p.m.
Throughout the month of Dec., Zero Restaurant + Bar hosts a Champagne Campaign
, pouring a sparkling wine flight for an additional $50.
Tuesday
Every Tues. starting at 5 p.m., it's burger and beer night
at Parcel 32; grab a blended smash burger and beer for just $10.
SAVI Wine Bar
in Mt. Pleasant hosts an Italian wine tasting with wine ambassador Lara Camozzo starting at 5 p.m.
Forty-Eight Wine Bar hosts their Tues. tasting
from 2-9 p.m.; any open tab gets you a free tasting.
Every Tues. at Charles Towne Fermentory, F&B folks can enjoy a special industry
night starting at 6 p.m. Grab a Foxes Fried chicken sandwich and pint du jour for $10, plus enjoy $1 off all pints, $2 off all wines, and $3 pints of lager.
Wednesday
Upper King's swanky cocktail bar Bourbon N' Bubbles celebrates their one year anniversary
starting at 7 p.m. They'll be popping bottles all night with complimentary Champagne and small bites.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m.
Underground Kitchen's EnviroDining pop-up dinner series
comes back to Charleston for a special multi-course meal at a location TBA. Wild Common chef Orlando Pagan is the featured chef.
Wed., Thurs., and Fri. starting at 7 p.m. join the CofC's Department of Music for a Yuletide Madrigal Feast
featuring entertainment and, of course, feasting.
Summerville's Wine & Tapas Bar hosts a Supertuscan wine tasting
starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Gingerbug
pops up at Big Gun Burger every Thurs. starting at 4:30 p.m. with spicy southeast Asian dishes.
To celebrate Repeal Day, the Spectator is hosting the second annual Prohibition trail
with Henry's on the Market, Cane Rhum Bar, and Doar Bros. Guests are encouraged to dress in '20s attire; all trail participants will enjoy discounted specialty cocktails, light bites, live music, and glamorous décor.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a Burgundy Favorites Tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests will taste new Burgundy arrivals, the wines of Francois Mikulksi. Taste his sparkling, Bourgogne Blanc, and Bourgogne Rouge. The tasting is free with a $5 donation to community partner Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
Every Thurs. starting at 6 p.m. through Feb., enjoy $19.99 AYCE oysters
at Saltwater Cowboys.
Head to Pitt St. starting at 5 p.m. for Mt. Pleasant's Old Village Holiday StreetFest
. Enjoy local food trucks, music, and shop local at a variety of vendors.
Cocktail Club
celebrates the 86th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition starting at 5 p.m. with drink specials on Scofflaws, Fanciullis, and French 75s.
Dudleys on Ann partners with Palmetto Community Care for the Red Party s
tarting at Dudleys at 10 p.m. They'll be raffling tickets to some of Palmetto Community Care's upcoming events, as well as auctioning off dates with PCC staffers. PCC will also be doing free onsite testing. Sip on a Stoli REDtini all night with proceeds going to PCC.
Deco Charleston hosts a Onesie Thirsty Thursday — come dressed in your best holiday onesie and enjoy drink deals like $2 domestic can beers, $3 Truly, White Claw, and house cocktails, $4 cold shots, and $5 canned beer and Firfely lemon drop shot.
From 8-11 p.m., Charleston Beer Works hosts Boone's Bourbon and will have drink specials and live music.
Pour Taproom
pours with a purpose this Thurs. — from 6-8 p.m. 15 percent of sales will be donated to Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, a nonprofit serving neighbors in need living on James, Johns, and Wadmalaw Islands and downtown Charleston for 30 years.
Learn how to make tamales at Pink Cactus' workshop
starting at 6 p.m. Learn how to make tamales from scratch while enjoying a selection of bites and drinks throughout the evening.
Friday
Park Cafes hosts their final family dinner
of 2019 starting at 6 p.m.; guests will be served a multi-course meal prepared by exec chef Pat Gotshcall in the newly renovated dining room, which has added 30 more seats to the cafe.
Tis the season for ugly sweater parties — starting at 7 p.m. at Low Tide Brewing
, throw on your ugliest sweater, bring a toy or cash donation, and get ready to sing some karaoke starting at 9 p.m. Everyone who donates gets $1 off all beers for the evening.
From 5-9 p.m., Workshop holds a percent night for nonprofit HEART. Fifteen percent of your meal receipt will go to HEART; be sure to drop your paper receipt into 1 of the 6 baskets that will be at each restaurant in The Workshop.
It's oyster roast Friday
at Daniel Island Grille through Feb. — order up $12 AYCE oysters starting at 5:30 p.m.
Edmund's Oast hosts a special wine dinner
in The Library starting at 7 p.m. with winemaker Michael Cruse; sip on a thorough lineup of Cruse wine paired with dishes like duck agnolotti, clams with sourdough, and adobo smoked short rib.
Saturday
Head to Tradesman Brewing
from 1-6 p.m. to shop local artisan vendors; grab bites from Big Boned BBQ and Baker & Brewer; and sip on the Charleston Brewery District's new release, featuring input from nine local brewers.
Rewined
hops on the holiday market trend and hosts their own starting at noon. Purchase candles at a discounted rate, shop other local vendors, and grab some adult bevs and snacks while you're there.
From 6-8:30 p.m., Drayton Hall hosts their annual oyster roast
, partnering this year with Westbrook Brewing Co., Grass Roots Wine, and Sweet Lulu's. The event includes oysters with all the fixings, chili, beer, wine, and live music.
Starting at 10 a.m. at Merc and Mash, learn how to make
the most beautiful and delicious holiday cookies under the tutelage of pastry chefs Anne and Lizzy. Sip on a boozy (or not) bev while you learn; all guests also receive a take-home gift at the end of the class.
Temps are dropping which means it's time for the 2019 barrel-aged Mexican Cake bottle release
at Westbrook Brewing Co. Tickets are $360 — included in the ticket price are three bottles of each variant, Tenn. whiskey, rye whiskey, maple bourbon and coffee, and maple bourbon and walnut. Plus, from noon to 4 p.m., ticket holders can enjoy other rarities on tap and burgers from Pub Fare.
Every Sat. through Feb. Rusty Rudder
has AYCE oysters and a "chef-selected side" for $25 starting at 4 p.m.
Sap Lai
pops up at Wide Awake Brewing starting at 3:30 p.m.
This year's Lowcountry Hoedown
takes place from 7-11 p.m. at Waterfront Cruise Port Authority with restaurants, distilleries, breweries, and bands onsite serving up "the best of the South." Red Cedar Review and Solid Country Gold provide the jams.
Sunday
Chefs BJ Dennis and Marcus Middleton host the inaugural Sea Island Winter BBQ
on Wadmalaw from 3-5 p.m.; in addition to the cow, there will also be sides like turnip salad, leafy greens, and purloo. The event is BYOB.
Graft hosts Good Neighbor Sunday
every Sun. starting at 3 p.m. Shop local vendors and enjoy bites from a local food truck.
Doar Bros. hosts their bi-weekly Italian Night
starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy Italian-inspired sips and hearty Italian dishes.
Pour one out (a candle, that is) at Low Tide Brewing
starting at 1 p.m. Make your own custom-scented soy wax candles with Palmetto Scent Studio's pop up fragrance bar.
Prices range from $15 and up depending on the product you select. Grab a pint and some eats from Sap Lai and get to waxin.'
Charleston Beer Runners hosts their bi-annual beer fun run
from 1:30-8 p.m. The route starts at Palmetto Brewing Co., and runners will hit up a total of 10 breweries in over six miles.
From 2-6 p.m. Tattooed Moose West Ashley
has AYCE oysters for $20.
Get your pinkies up for tea with Santa
and Mrs. Claus at Camellias. The first seating is from noon to 2 p.m, with a second seating from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Zero hosts a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon retrospective tasting
starting at noon.
Herd Provisions hosts a "meet the farmers" Sunday Shindig
from 1-5 p.m. Herd Provisions and Lowcountry Oyster Company team up for an oyster roast, plus there will be live music, craft cocktails, wine and beer, and food from Leaping Waters Farms, owned and operated by Herd Provisions’ Alec Bradford. Attendees will also get the opportunity to speak with Lowcountry Oyster Co.'s Trey McMillan and Bradford about their sustainable farm practices and learning ways farmers can work together.