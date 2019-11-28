Here's where to watch your college team on rivalry weekend

click to enlarge
Turkey day is great and all, but we're really excited about all the rivalry college football games going down this weekend. Bars and restaurants are celebrating with drink and food specials and playing the big games on some very big TVs.
Are we missing a rivalry weekend watch party? Send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
All Charleston Sports Pub
locations are open starting at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving so you can catch college and NFL football (and escape your relatives).
The Brick
opens at 11 a.m. on Friday for the Virginia Tech v. UVA game.
Head to Red's
on Black Friday for a day of NCAA football games, special brunch with a bloody mary bar, and live music from Sol Food. On Saturday Red's will have the Palmetto Bowl playing at noon. Enjoy $4.50 Corona and Corona Light, $4 Corona Premier, and $4 White Claw.
Crust Wood Fired Pizza's Summerville location
will also be hosting a USC v. Clemson watch party on Saturday, with the game on seven big screen TVs. Game day specials include $2 mimosas, $4.50 bloody marys, $10 domestic buckets, and deals on wings.
Palmetto Brewing Company and High to Lowcountry Barbeque host a college football tailgate party
from 12-6 p.m.
Dockery's hosts a Clemson vs. South Carolina game day party
, screening the game on their 165" projection screen as well as all inside and outside TVs.
Garage 75 will have beer specials and a game day menu this Saturday and both projectors will be streaming the Clemson vs. Carolina
game.
It's Game Day at Container Bar
this Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. Enjoy beer bucket specials and tailgating games while checking out your fave games on the projector screen.