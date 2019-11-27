Eat

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

House of Brews West Ashley now open daily with 12 taps, a wall of beer, and a huge backyard

...and WiFi

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge HOUSE OF BREWS WEST ASHLEY FACEBOOK
Located in an old used car/U-Haul rental building, House of Brews West Ashley is now open at 2376 Ashley River Road from noon to 10 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 

They've got a dozen taps, with Prosecco and white wine plus a healthy mix of local and national brews. They're dog- and kid-friendly (we saw four well-behaved pups and an infant on our visit), and have canned and bottled goods in two coolers, plus a wall of beer divided into 'locals,' 'sours,' 'lagers,' and 'wheat.'

click to enlarge So much room for activities - MARY SCOTT HARDAWAY
  • Mary Scott Hardaway
  • So much room for activities
Expect food trucks Thurs.-Sun., with the schedule extended depending on demand.

Fri. Nov. 29 they'll have Sabor CubaRican, Mac Daddy swings by Sat. Nov. 30, and Charleston Delicatessen serves up brunch Sun. Dec. 1. Check out their Facebook for the latest.

HOB number two will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m on Turkey Day, so swing by for a pint and grab some to-go Delirium Tremens for your inexhaustible relatives. We promise it will slow them down. 
House of Brews West Ashley
2376 Ashley River Road
West Ashley
Charleston, S.C.
12-10 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 12-6 p.m. Sunday. 
Pubs + Taverns
Map

