Charleston Beer Runners hosts brewery district fun run Sun. Dec. 8

The Charleston Beer Runners enjoying a refreshing brew.
We don't (yet) have scientific evidence to support it, but we're pretty sure Santa's reindeer prepare for their big night with a beer run. It's the best (and most fun) way to build stamina.
Go ahead and run like a reindeer next Sun. Dec. 8 for Charleston Beer Runners
' bi-annual beer fun run
from 1:30-8 p.m.
The 6.7 mile Brew bolt will start and end at Palmetto Brewing Co.
while making stops at every brewery in Charleston, 10 total. Each spot will be serving half-pints and water to hydrate.
Here's the route:
Palmetto
Cooper River
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Tradesman Brewing Co.
Lo-Fi Brewing
Munkle Brewing
Fatty's Beer Works
Revelry Brewing
Baker & Brewer
Palmetto
The longest leg between breweries is only 1.75 miles, so this pub fun run is possible for any level of runners.
The Charleston Beer Runners encourage warm weather clothing, and, of course, you should wear something fun and festive as it is a Winter Wonderland Pub Run.
@ Palmetto Brewing Co.
289 Huger Street
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Dec. 8, 1:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Beer and Holidays