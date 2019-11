Charleston Beer Runners hosts brewery district fun run Sun. Dec. 8

click to enlarge Provided

The Charleston Beer Runners enjoying a refreshing brew.

Event Details CBR Brewery District Winter Wonderland Run @ Palmetto Brewing Co. 289 Huger Street Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sun., Dec. 8, 1:30 p.m. Price: Free to attend Beer and Holidays Map

We don't (yet) have scientific evidence to support it, but we're pretty sure Santa's reindeer prepare for their big night with a beer run. It's the best (and most fun) way to build stamina.Go ahead and run like a reindeer next Sun. Dec. 8 for Charleston Beer Runners bi-annual beer fun run from 1:30-8 p.m.The 6.7 mile Brew bolt will start and end at Palmetto Brewing Co. while making stops at every brewery in Charleston, 10 total. Each spot will be serving half-pints and water to hydrate.PalmettoCooper RiverEdmund's Oast Brewing Co.Tradesman Brewing Co.Lo-Fi BrewingMunkle BrewingFatty's Beer WorksRevelry BrewingBaker & BrewerPalmettoThe longest leg between breweries is only 1.75 miles, so this pub fun run is possible for any level of runners.The Charleston Beer Runners encourage warm weather clothing, and, of course, you should wear something fun and festive as it is a Winter Wonderland Pub Run.