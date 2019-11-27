Eat

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Charleston Beer Runners hosts brewery district fun run Sun. Dec. 8

Brew bolt

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge The Charleston Beer Runners enjoying a refreshing brew. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • The Charleston Beer Runners enjoying a refreshing brew.
We don't (yet) have scientific evidence to support it, but we're pretty sure Santa's reindeer prepare for their big night with a beer run. It's the best (and most fun) way to build stamina.

Go ahead and run like a reindeer next Sun. Dec. 8 for Charleston Beer Runners' bi-annual beer fun run from 1:30-8 p.m.

The 6.7 mile Brew bolt will start and end at Palmetto Brewing Co. while making stops at every brewery in Charleston, 10 total. Each spot will be serving half-pints and water to hydrate.

Here's the route:
Palmetto
Cooper River
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Tradesman Brewing Co.
Lo-Fi Brewing
Munkle Brewing
Fatty's Beer Works
Revelry Brewing
Baker & Brewer
Palmetto

The longest leg between breweries is only 1.75 miles, so this pub fun run is possible for any level of runners.

The Charleston Beer Runners encourage warm weather clothing, and, of course, you should wear something fun and festive as it is a Winter Wonderland Pub Run.
Event Details CBR Brewery District Winter Wonderland Run
@ Palmetto Brewing Co.
289 Huger Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Dec. 8, 1:30 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
