What's Poppin': 30+ ways to eat and drink your way to Thanksgiving

-
Pink Bellies Instagram
-
Tues. Nov. 26 is the last Pink Bellies pop-up at Edmund's Oast
While you might think it's better to save your appetite for the upcoming Thanksgiving feast, you'll actually be able to munch more this Thurs. if your body is already on a similar plan. Here's how:
Monday
Get your noodle fix from Gingerbug
at Tu
, starting at 5:30 p.m. — try the pri kai nam daeng, chicken wings fried and tossed in tart black vinegar.
Palmetto Brewing Co.
is hosting a Speakeasy Beer Release — they're mixing Maréchal Foch pressed grapes, courtesy of Plēb Urban Winery in Asheville, with their Russian Imperial Stout.
Head to The Macintosh
to score a deal on wines. It's half-price bottles under $80 and $40 off bottles over $80.
Every Mon. starting at 6 p.m. at Nico Oysters + Seafood, chef Nico Romo leads an immersive oyster class
, leading guests through the history of the oyster before moving on to farming techniques and lessons in shucking.
Pub Fare pops up
at Graft starting at 5:30 p.m., plus it's no corkage Monday at the shop.
Tuesday
It's the last day Pink Bellies will be at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
as they transition to a permanent location
on King Street. Enjoy a banh mi sandwich, garlic noodles, and Sriracha wings.
Looking to find the perfect wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner? The Daily
will host a free holiday wine tasting with McCarus Beverage Co. from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Looking to score a burger and a beer? Well you're in luck because it's Brewsday Tuesday at Parcel 32
. From 5-10 p.m., you can enjoy a smash burger and a beer for just $10. Make it a double for $3 extra.
Ciaburri's
is taking over the kitchen at Dashi
. Stop by between 5-9 p.m. for achiote pork tacos, Brussels sprout quesadillas, mole poblano enchiladas, shrimp ceviche verde, homemade guacamole, and more.
Head over to Fam's Brewing Co.
for a small one-topping pizza and margarita for just $5 each. They're open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
It's industry night
every Tues. starting at 6 p.m. at Charles Towne Fermentory, which means $1 off all draft pints, $2 off all wines, $3 lager pints, and a $10 combo Foxes Fried chicken sandwiches plus a pint of the day.
Starting at 6 p.m. Forty-Eight Wine Bar hosts a Prisoner Wine tasting
— all you have to do is donate $2 to Lowcountry Food Bank to participate in the tasting.
Wednesday
The Annual Turkey Fry
at Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
will be from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Stop by to help them cook donated turkeys while sipping on some complimentary brews. Turkeys and donations benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.
Edmund's Oast Exchange
is hosting a Thanksgiving-inspired wine tasting at 1 p.m. Try some of their holiday favorites to discover what wines to pair with your Thanksgiving feast and enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbles. The tasting is free, but they're accepting donations to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
From 4-10 p.m. Coquin
will host their Pub Fare and Oysters Thanksgiving Eve event. Enjoy a deliciously juicy burger, oysters on the half-shell, s'mores on an open fire, and a screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
.
Enjoy a small one-topping pizza for just $5 while watching A Charlie Brown Christmas
at Mellow Mushroom
starting at 6 p.m.
Celebrate the holiday at Ink N Ivy
during their Thanksgiving Eve Party, starting at 9 p.m. They'll have food and drink specials all night (no ticket required).
Wine down this Wednesday at A Salt N Battered
with $12 bottles of wine.
Indigo Reef Brewing
continues their one-off Wednesday series by adding passionfruit to their Citra IPA, Drift Dive. Stop by after 2 p.m. to sip on this tasty brew.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday (Thanksgiving)
Still looking for Turkey Day plans? Here's where to eat out on Thursday
, and here's where you may still be able to order some to-go meals.
Friday
The Restoration
will offer a deal on their new Amaretto Sour from 5-6 p.m.
Head to Kwei Fei
to enjoy a mix of Chinese and Japanese flavors from O-Ku
chef Junior Vo who will be working with Kwei Fei chef David Schuttenberg. The a la carte pop-up menu starts at 5 p.m. and features cucumber octopus sunomono, lobster temaki, fresh spring rolls, and ora king uzuzukuri.
It's Food Truck Friday at The Shulz-Lotz Farmhouse
featuring trucks like Smokin' Gringos, Booze Pops, Greekin' Out, Holy City Cupcakes, Pelican Sno Balls, Happy Thai, Krystyna's Polish Food, Bearded Dogs, and live music by Boss Hawg. It all starts at 5 p.m., and blankets and chairs are encouraged.
Cooper River Brewing
is celebrating their Four Year Anniversary from 2-10 p.m. with a local vendors and artisan market, an oyster roast, chili, and beer specials.
Saturday
Tabbuli
is hosting their drag brunch all day long with bottomless mimosas and an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet.
Catch some college football at Container Bar
while enjoying beer bucket specials and tailgate games, starting at 11 a.m.
High to Lowcountry will be at Palmetto Brewing Co.
from 12-6 p.m. with pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and all the fixin's.
Sunday
Charleston Pour House
will host their Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with fresh food and treats, arts and crafts vendors, jewelry, photography, live music, and more. Plus, there will be a gift basket raffle to benefit Amor Healing Kitchen.
Starting Sun. Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 Zero Restaurant + Bar launches the Champagne Campaign
, pouring the following sparkling wine flight as a $50 optional addition to the tasting menu: Henri Goutorbe Special Club 2006, Gaston Chiquet Special Club 2009, and Pierre Gimonnet Special Club 2012.
Also starting Sun. Dec. 1, Wild Common
launches the 12 Cocktails of Christmas served a la carte every evening starting at 5 p.m.