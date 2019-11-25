Eat

Monday, November 25, 2019

What's Poppin': 30+ ways to eat and drink your way to Thanksgiving

Giving thanks to good eats

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 4:08 PM

While you might think it's better to save your appetite for the upcoming Thanksgiving feast, you'll actually be able to munch more this Thurs. if your body is already on a similar plan. Here's how:

Monday

Get your noodle fix from Gingerbug at Tu, starting at 5:30 p.m. — try the pri kai nam daeng, chicken wings fried and tossed in tart black vinegar.

Palmetto Brewing Co. is hosting a Speakeasy Beer Release — they're mixing Maréchal Foch pressed grapes, courtesy of Plēb Urban Winery in Asheville, with their Russian Imperial Stout.

Head to The Macintosh to score a deal on wines. It's half-price bottles under $80 and $40 off bottles over $80.

Every Mon. starting at 6 p.m. at Nico Oysters + Seafood, chef Nico Romo leads an immersive oyster class, leading guests through the history of the oyster before moving on to farming techniques and lessons in shucking.

Pub Fare pops up at Graft starting at 5:30 p.m., plus it's no corkage Monday at the shop.

Tuesday

It's the last day Pink Bellies will be at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. as they transition to a permanent location on King Street. Enjoy a banh mi sandwich, garlic noodles, and Sriracha wings.

Looking to find the perfect wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner? The Daily will host a free holiday wine tasting with McCarus Beverage Co. from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Looking to score a burger and a beer? Well you're in luck because it's Brewsday Tuesday at Parcel 32. From 5-10 p.m., you can enjoy a smash burger and a beer for just $10. Make it a double for $3 extra.

Ciaburri's is taking over the kitchen at Dashi. Stop by between 5-9 p.m. for achiote pork tacos, Brussels sprout quesadillas, mole poblano enchiladas, shrimp ceviche verde, homemade guacamole, and more.

Head over to Fam's Brewing Co. for a small one-topping pizza and margarita for just $5 each. They're open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

It's industry night every Tues. starting at 6 p.m. at Charles Towne Fermentory, which means $1 off all draft pints, $2 off all wines, $3 lager pints, and a $10 combo Foxes Fried chicken sandwiches plus a pint of the day.

Starting at 6 p.m. Forty-Eight Wine Bar hosts a Prisoner Wine tasting — all you have to do is donate $2 to Lowcountry Food Bank to participate in the tasting.

Wednesday

The Annual Turkey Fry at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will be from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Stop by to help them cook donated turkeys while sipping on some complimentary brews. Turkeys and donations benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.

Edmund's Oast Exchange is hosting a Thanksgiving-inspired wine tasting at 1 p.m. Try some of their holiday favorites to discover what wines to pair with your Thanksgiving feast and enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbles. The tasting is free, but they're accepting donations to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

From 4-10 p.m. Coquin will host their Pub Fare and Oysters Thanksgiving Eve event. Enjoy a deliciously juicy burger, oysters on the half-shell, s'mores on an open fire, and a screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Enjoy a small one-topping pizza for just $5 while watching A Charlie Brown Christmas at Mellow Mushroom starting at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday at Ink N Ivy during their Thanksgiving Eve Party, starting at 9 p.m. They'll have food and drink specials all night (no ticket required).

Wine down this Wednesday at A Salt N Battered with $12 bottles of wine.

Indigo Reef Brewing continues their one-off Wednesday series by adding passionfruit to their Citra IPA, Drift Dive. Stop by after 2 p.m. to sip on this tasty brew.

2Nixons is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday (Thanksgiving)

Still looking for Turkey Day plans? Here's where to eat out on Thursday, and here's where you may still be able to order some to-go meals.

Friday

The Restoration will offer a deal on their new Amaretto Sour from 5-6 p.m.

Head to Kwei Fei to enjoy a mix of Chinese and Japanese flavors from O-Ku chef Junior Vo who will be working with Kwei Fei chef David Schuttenberg. The a la carte pop-up menu starts at 5 p.m. and features cucumber octopus sunomono, lobster temaki, fresh spring rolls, and ora king uzuzukuri.

It's Food Truck Friday at The Shulz-Lotz Farmhouse featuring trucks like Smokin' Gringos, Booze Pops, Greekin' Out, Holy City Cupcakes, Pelican Sno Balls, Happy Thai, Krystyna's Polish Food, Bearded Dogs, and live music by Boss Hawg. It all starts at 5 p.m., and blankets and chairs are encouraged.

Cooper River Brewing is celebrating their Four Year Anniversary from 2-10 p.m. with a local vendors and artisan market, an oyster roast, chili, and beer specials.

Saturday

Tabbuli is hosting their drag brunch all day long with bottomless mimosas and an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet.

Catch some college football at Container Bar while enjoying beer bucket specials and tailgate games, starting at 11 a.m.

High to Lowcountry will be at Palmetto Brewing Co. from 12-6 p.m. with pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and all the fixin's.

Sunday

Charleston Pour House will host their Sunday Brunch Farmers Market from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with fresh food and treats, arts and crafts vendors, jewelry, photography, live music, and more. Plus, there will be a gift basket raffle to benefit Amor Healing Kitchen.

Starting Sun. Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 Zero Restaurant + Bar launches the Champagne Campaign, pouring the following sparkling wine flight as a $50 optional addition to the tasting menu: Henri Goutorbe Special Club 2006, Gaston Chiquet Special Club 2009, and Pierre Gimonnet Special Club 2012.

Also starting Sun. Dec. 1, Wild Common launches the 12 Cocktails of Christmas served a la carte every evening starting at 5 p.m. 

