The Wake Up Cart serves $4 breakfast burritos on Maybank Hwy. during morning rush hour

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Burritos on the go for everyone in this rat race!

click to enlarge Austin Dain

James and Johns Islanders know all too well the ache of getting stuck on Maybank between the morning rush hours of 7-9 a.m. The bridge is up. There's an accident. The red light is interminable. Most mornings, your coffee cup runneth empty half-way through your commute. Wouldn't it be great to get a refill?Former James Islander Austin Dain witnessed firsthand the lack of fast breakfast options on this stretch. For the past month, he's set up his Wake Up Cart in front of the Pour House, hawking $4 burritos, a couple of baked goods, home-made granola bars, and fresh coffee Mon., Tues., Wed., and Fri. mornings from 6:30-10:30 a.m.Dain's signage is ... no frills. "I'm going to work on that this weekend," he laughs. Dain has garnered some regulars, though, despite his lack of advertising. "One guy comes through early and drives all the way around so he pulls up on the driver side," says Dain. "He gets a black coffee, half a creamer, then speeds off."You can approach the stand drive-thru style if you're so inclined, though parking and walking over is also an option. This morning the turkey sausage with eggs, cheese, and rosemary garlic baby red potatoes hit the spot.You can also choose from brisket, bacon, eggs and potato, or rice and beans. The brisket comes from Black Wood Smokehouse, where Dain does all his food prep. He tries to have 50-60 burritos on hand, plus hot and iced coffee, juice, soda, and water. A burrito and coffee will cost you a cool six buckaroos. And the respite from bumper-to-bumper traffic? Priceless.