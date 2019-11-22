Sullivan's Island's Middle Street Market launches new coffee blend, hours

click to enlarge
Seasonal coffee and baked goods are in full effect.
Calling all coffee lovers, you can now get your fix at Middle Street Market
all day long. Their coffee service is now available from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
And to celebrate, they've launched a new blend "Happy Little Market," which is 10 percent Ethiopia Natural Sundried Gedeb and 90 percent Colombia Washed Finca La Cascada, made by Second State Coffee
.
This blend will be available for espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, and more, as well as regular drip coffee and cold brew. And you can customize your drink the way you like with house-made seasonal syrups: mocha, brown sugar vanilla, and pumpkin spice.
Plus, they'll have packaged whole beans available for purchase for those who love to brew at home.
And what's a warm coffee without a decadent pastry? Middle Street now offers a variety of pastries to satisfy your sweet tooth, delivered daily by EVO Craft Bakery
. Stop by before 10 a.m. to snag a baked good (or two), avocado toast, egg sandwiches, or sweet potato wraps.