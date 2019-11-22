Eat

Friday, November 22, 2019

Sullivan's Island's Middle Street Market launches new coffee blend, hours

Beachin' news

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Seasonal coffee and baked goods are in full effect. - GREEN OLIVE MEDIA
  • Green Olive Media
  • Seasonal coffee and baked goods are in full effect.
Calling all coffee lovers, you can now get your fix at Middle Street Market all day long. Their coffee service is now available from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

And to celebrate, they've launched a new blend "Happy Little Market," which is 10 percent Ethiopia Natural Sundried Gedeb and 90 percent Colombia Washed Finca La Cascada, made by Second State Coffee.

This blend will be available for espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, and more, as well as regular drip coffee and cold brew. And you can customize your drink the way you like with house-made seasonal syrups: mocha, brown sugar vanilla, and pumpkin spice.

Plus, they'll have packaged whole beans available for purchase for those who love to brew at home.

And what's a warm coffee without a decadent pastry? Middle Street now offers a variety of pastries to satisfy your sweet tooth, delivered daily by EVO Craft Bakery. Stop by before 10 a.m. to snag a baked good (or two), avocado toast, egg sandwiches, or sweet potato wraps.
Location Details Middle Street Market
2213 Middle Street
Sullivan's Island, S.C.
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS