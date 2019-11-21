Eat

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Lowcountry Street Grocery now popping up at Meeting Street Eats

#feedingthecommunity

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 12:57 PM


Food truck hub Meeting Street Eats has announced a partnership with Lowcountry Street Grocery (LSG). The mobile farmers market, which offers fresh and local produce to Charlestonians at an affordable price, will now be stationed at Meeting Street Eats Wed.-Fri. from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Sat. from 12-5 p.m.

Meeting Street Eats, which launched in October, brings in a variety of local food trucks for hungry denizens to peruse — their opening month success allowed them to start offering breakfast and weekend service earlier this month.
Related New "vibrant food truck village" Meeting Street Eats set to open on Mon. Sept. 30: Lunch, done differently
New "vibrant food truck village" Meeting Street Eats set to open on Mon. Sept. 30
Lunch, done differently
Meeting Street Eats will be open every weekday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. starting on Mon. Sept. 30. Head to 445 Meeting Street for a rotating variety of three to six food trucks.
By Matt Woodhull
Eat
Now, they're excited to partner with Lowcountry Street Grocery to offer affordable, local produce. LSG advocates for food equality and sustainability through initiatives which support local farmers and streamlines the process of getting fresh produce to Charleston residents.

When they're not at Meeting Street Eats, you can find LSG's fresh fruits and veggies by locating their converted school bus "Nell," or follow them on Instagram to see where they'll be popping up.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS