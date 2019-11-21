Lowcountry Street Grocery now popping up at Meeting Street Eats

View this post on Instagram

• Saturday Markets! • For all of our downtown weekend warriors, we’re extending our non-mobile hours with @meetingstreeteats at the old Meeting St. BiLo. Every Saturday, 12-5 rain or shine! If folks come correct we might even make this a Sundee thing, who knows. For now, we continuing to anchor the Eastside and we’re open for all our downtown peeps Wed-Sat. Hip Hip! 🚌💨🍎🥦🥖🧀 . . . . #lowcountrystreetgrocery #farm2bus #feedingthecommunity #supportlocalchs #goodbiz #mobilefarmersmarket #charlestonlife #charlestonsc