Just in time for Turkey Day, Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts free boxed wine tasting Sun. Nov. 24

Edmund's Oast wine director Sarah O'Kelley is hosting a very special tasting the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
The certified sommelier holds tastings at Edmund's Oast Exchange (where she's GM) all the time, exploring different varietals and regions and winemakers. But Sun. Nov. 24 from 2-3 p.m. O'Kelley is stripping down stereotypes and trashing taboos — she's leading a tasting of the best boxed wine money can buy.
"Our boxed wines at Edmund's Oast Exchange are made by real wineries, not factories," says O'Kelley. "We strongly support this cause, especially during the holidays. Wine can flow quickly at a holiday party, and our selection of boxed can save your budget and your headaches." While EOX cannot legally promise zero hangovers, O'Kelley says you can at least leave the store feeling good about buying their conscientiously made boxed wine (versus the grocery store variety).
The free tasting — guests can give $5 donations to Lowcountry Orphan Relief if they're in the giving mood — will feature the full lineup of From the Tank boxes including white, rose, and red. According to their website, From the Tank
"stems from the old school idea of taking a jug to the winery to be filled with fresh, quaffable table wine." The wine is grown organically and the grapes are harvested by hand to "yield fun, easy drinking wine." In a box! Each box contains four bottles and is $40.
O'Kelley will also lead guests through a $40 boxed Herrison gamay from winemaker Francois Moutard. For the record, that particular wine's fact sheet
says it is a red from France best enjoyed in a "long term relationship/group sex."
Boxxle
, a Charleston-based company that makes a sleek boxed wine dispenser, will also be onsite.
@ Edmund's Oast Exchange
1081 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Nov. 24, 2-3 p.m.
Price:
Free
