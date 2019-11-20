Baker & Brewer launches brunch service starting Sun. Dec. 1

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Chicken and waffles but make it French
We truly believe that pizza can be eaten at any hour of the day (just ask Nick D'Allesandro
), but even pizza-centric joints like Baker & Brewer like to mix it up during those slow, sweet Sunday morning hours.
Starting Sun. Dec. 1, Baker & Brewer launches their Sunday brunch service, which will run 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with live music from 1-4 p.m. and $1 'Manmosas.'
The menu features wood-fired skillets inspired by the restaurant's best selling pies — we're talking Pork Trifecta skillet with bacon, house sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce, and egg and the Green Chorizo with sweet potatoes, peppers, onions, fontina, and egg. Basically, put an egg on it.
They'll also be putting their wood-fired oven to use, cooking up a French toast and balsamic maple syrup dish and a French take on chicken and waffles, made with traditional French bread fougasse, fried chicken, and honey mustard maple syrup. If you're dying for pizza, they'll have brunch pies like bacon, egg, and cheese, plus a rotating eggs Benedict and lox.
'