Nomadic Supper Club debuts at The Daily this Thurs. Nov. 21

Charleston is no stranger to food pop-ups — there's enough going on around town that we have a weekly roundup, What's Poppin',
that highlights these roaming concepts. This Thurs. Nov. 21, a new pop-up dinner series launches at The Daily, the Nomadic Supper Club.
Presented by Farmstead Co.
, a whole animal butchery-focused pop-up run by chef Blair Machado, this five-course meal is a collaboration between Machado and chef Ryan Nguyen of Little Miss Ha, with drink pairings by Kevin Regan of Merrow’s Garden
Bar.
The supper club's debut menu highlights Machado’s extensive relationship with local farms
and Vietnamese-inspired elements of Nguyen’s cuisine.
The menu opens with an amuse: a charbroiled oyster with Farmstead Co. bacon, topped with fermented pepper mash and lemon. The second course features Keegan-Fillon Farms pork agnolotti with collard whey brodo, cured egg yolk, and pickled mustard seeds.
Additional dishes highlight curry, Carolina Gold rice, and Korean fried chicken.
For dessert enjoy a buttermilk panna cotta topped with miso caramel, Bulls Bay salt, and rice crunchies.
The evening will have two seatings, one at 5:30 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. Tickets are $100/person and can be purchased on Eventbrite
.
@ The Daily
652-B King St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m.
Price:
$100
