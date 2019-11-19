California winemaker Nathan DeCamps launches Innate Wines in native S.C. this week

click to enlarge
Native South Carolinian Nathan DeCamps is a minimalist winemaker operating out of Paso Robles, Calif. His old-world approach to wine is described in a press release as "draconian" — he takes great care with every aspect of the growing process.
DeCamps will be distributing his line of vino, Innate Wines
, in S.C. starting this week with an official launch party and tasting at Edmund's Oast Exchange this Thurs. Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
There will be light bites and a full lineup of Innate Wines — pinot blanc, tocai friulano, carignan, and mourvedre — with $5 donations going to EOX's charity of the month, Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
DeCamps grew up in rural South Carolina, experiencing first-hand what it means to rebuild after Hurricane Hugo devastated thousands of trees and crops on his family's farm. With his father, DeCamps went about restoring and replanting — plums, nectarines, peaches, cherries, pears, figs, 100 different kinds of apples. He was also introduced to the only kind of vino the Palmetto state supports, growing muscadine and scuppernong grapes, and dipping his toes in homemade winemaking.
As an adult DeCamps loved wine, and studied it in his spare time while pursuing a career as a doctor at MUSC. After four years he decided to ditch the white coat and moved to Napa Valley where he interned and volunteered at several wineries.
Today, DeCamps strives to let his grapes express their "innate attributes and characteristics," hence the name, Innate Wines. He sources from Vista Verde vineyard in San Benito County, a vineyard in Calavares County, and Dutton Ranch in the Russian River Valley. His website reads that, "no additions or subtractions are ever made except for the minimum amount of sulfur necessary."
DeCamps will also be bringing Innate Wines to two events in December: a dinner at Butcher & Bee Tues. Dec. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m., and Bin 152 Thurs. Dec. 12 from 5-8 p.m. More details are TBA.
