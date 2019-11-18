What's Poppin': 35+ food and drink events in Charleston this week

click to enlarge
Bok Choy Boy
Bok Choy Boy is at Charles Towne Fermentory this Fri. Nov. 22
We get it. It's cold, it rained all weekend, and you just want to get a warm, delicious meal. Lucky for you, the wintry weather is inspiring chefs all over Charleston to create comforting plates. Check it out, then eat it up:
Monday
Gingerbug
, a Southeast Asian pop-up, will be serving bowls of noodles and more at Tu
. Stop by starting at 5:30 p.m.
Fleet Landing
is celebrating their 15 year anniversary with 15 Days of Specials
. Head over between now and Sat. Nov. 30 for 15 oysters for the price of a dozen, $15 bottles of wine, and a variety of discounts on signature dishes and drinks.
Looking for a festive brew? Frothy Beard Brewing Co.
is releasing their Peppermint Porter in cans across Charleston. Look for them at your next beer stop or swing by the brewery from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. to enjoy it on draft.
Keep the seasonal beer train going at Palmetto Brewing Co.
from 4-10 p.m. They're releasing the Maple Pecan Stout, a classic English-style milk stout pumped with real Vermont maple syrup and S.C. pecans.
Show off your speed eating skills at Rec Room
for their mashed potato eating contest, starting at 8 p.m. Chow down with your choice of butter or no butter and be crowned the champion.
Bar Mash
is offering their late night menu from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. with Chorizo Crunchwrap, Beef & Cheddar, and more.
Tuesday
Join the Get Lit Book + Wine Club
at The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
from 6-8 p.m. Each month, they gather to discuss a new book over a three-course dinner and drink pairings inspired by the book. Tickets
are $25.
It's Brewsday Tuesday at Parcel 32
. From 5-10 p.m., you can enjoy a smash burger and a beer for just $10 ($3 scores you another patty).
Woodward Tavern
is hosting Taco Tequila Tuesday with build your own taco bar for $9.99 and $18 mucho grande margaritas at 6 p.m.
The Sixth Annual Community Oyster Roast, in support of Senator Sean Bennett, will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Dorchester Boat Club (148 Old Dorchester Trail). The event is free and open to the public, but they're asking attendees to register
for a headcount.
Head over to Fam's Brewing Co.
for a small one-topping pizza and margarita for just $5 each. They're open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Ciaburri's
is taking over the kitchen at Dashi
. Stop by between 5-9 p.m. for achiote pork tacos, Brussels sprout quesadillas, mole poblano enchiladas, shrimp ceviche verde, homemade guacamole, and more.
It's Tap Takeover Tuesday at Poogan's Smokehouse
. From 4-8 p.m., they'll be showcasing a variety of Pawleys Island Brewing
's beers.
Wednesday
Félix Cocktails et Cuisine
is celebrating their two year anniversary
with all day deals and festivities. Starting at 11 a.m., enjoy half-price house wine and cocktails, half-price small plates, complimentary Champagne, and Oysters Rockefeller.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
is hosting Disney Themed Trivia
at their Park West location. In preparation of Frozen 2
, Mex 1 will have Princess Elsa and Anna onsite to take photos with the kiddos and the whole family. Disney costumes are encouraged and there will be specials from 4-8 p.m.
Wine Down Wednesday
takes place at Twenty Six Divine
from 5-8 p.m. with local artist Naomi Naumann who will be showcasing and selling her work. Enjoy a wine tasting with complimentary food pairings, plus Charleston gift selections available for purchase.
Support One80 Place
when you dine at Five Loaves Cafe
starting at 5 p.m. Wed. Say you are there to "dine and donate" and 10 percent of your meal will be added to One80 Place's Turkey and a $20 donation drive that takes place the Tues. before Thanksgiving.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m.
It's Star Wars: Dark Side
trivia at Fam's Brewing Co.
covering the dark side from episodes I-VIII. Winners will win $100 house cash and two one-day passes to Walt Disney World to explore Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Plus, the team with the most combined points from both trivia nights (Light Side Trivia was hosted in Sept.) will win a free pizza for a year voucher. Register today
for a chance to win a table for four and a $50 Fam's Brewing Co. gift card.
Check out one-off Wednesday at Indigo Reef Brewing
from 4-9 p.m. They crafted a Pina Colada-inspired brew by adding coconut to Knightfish, their pineapple IPA.
Thursday
Roam around in the center of a killer food hub at King Street Green
. Starting at 5:30 p.m., you, the kiddos, and the dog can shop, eat, and sip outside of Workshop and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
FortyEight Wine Bar & Kitchen
will host an Angel's Envy Bourbon Dinner
from 6-9 p.m. For $88 per person, you can enjoy a four-course dinner paired with different Angel's Envy bourbons and bourbon cocktails.
Avondale Wine & Cheese
hosts their third annual Thanksgiving Champagne tasting from 6-11 p.m. with Kate Herron Griffin from Grassroots who is bringing bottles directly from Champagne, France. There are reservations for 5 and 6 p.m., but a first come, first served basis will follow.
It's Ladies Night at Republic Garden and Lounge
. Starting at 7 p.m., they'll have $5 BABE rosé, $5 Tito's, $20 bottles of sparkling rosé, and half-price VIP service menu.
It is a SIN to not take advantage of Charleston Sports Pub
's Service Industry Night. For those in food 'n' bev, they offer $3 Espolon, Fireball, and Rumple shots, $3 Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra, $4 Jameson and Jager shots, and half-price appetizers from 10 p.m. to close.
Vintage Lounge
is throwing a Beaujolais Nouveau Party from 6-8 p.m. with wine tastings for $10 per person (free for Wine Club members).
Edmund's Oast Exchange
will host the Innate Winery Launch Party & Tasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a full lineup of wines made by native South Carolinian Nathan DeCamps and complimentary small bites. The cost of attendance is a $5 donation to benefit the Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
Blair Machado of Farmstead Co. and Ryan Nguyen of Little Miss Ha team up for the first dinner in a new series, the Nomadic Supper Club
. The dinner takes place at The Daily; there will be two seatings, one at 5:30 and one at 8 p.m. Kevin Regan of Merrow's Garden bar provides the libations.
Friday
Show The Alley
some love and they'll show you some back. Show the bowling desk you've followed them on Instagram
or Twitter
and bowl half-price from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Charles Towne Fermentory
will host Charleston's newest pop-up Bok Choy Boy Asian Fusion from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Loo for dishes like Korean wings, egg rolls, noodles, and, of course, bok choy.
From 5-10 p.m. at Rusty Bull
, grab a pint and donate a turkey. Everyone who donates a turkey gets a chance to bowl three frames with their frozen turkey bowling ball for a shot at a $50 Rusty Bull gift card.
Saturday
Join advanced sommelier Ashley Broshious to taste and learn about Italian red wines at Zero Restaurant + Bar
from 12-1:30 p.m. Tickets
are $150 per person. Too busy to catch the Sat. tasting? They'll host the same event on Sun. at the same time.
Enjoy all-you-can-eat fire pit roasted oysters and a chef selected side for just $25 at The Rusty Rudder
starting at 4 p.m. There will be live music by a local artist, and their regular food menu is available as well.
The Second Annual Oyster Roast Block Party takes place at Charleston Sports Pub
from 1-5 p.m. with all-you-can-eat oysters, live music, lawn games, and more for just $20 per person. Plus, they'll have $3 Shock Tops and Bud Light.
Dockery's
is celebrating their second anniversary with a Pig Pickin' from 12-3 p.m. with live music from the Brady Smith Band.
Sunday
Revelry Brewing's The Hold
hosts Sea Island Beer Release
starting at 3 p.m. The brew is made with watermelon and S.C.-grown white sorghum, and a portion of the sales from the beer will benefit the Jenkins Institution.
The West Ashley Thanksgiving Farmers Market
takes place from 12-4 p.m. at Ackerman Park
and will feature fresh local produce, prepared and packaged food products, food trucks, fun activities for the kiddos, and live music by the Bluestone Ramblers.
Edmund's Oast Exchange
will host a Drink Outside the Box Wine Tasting with Boxxle
from 2-3 p.m. Stock up on your Thanksgiving wines and taste from a selection of unique boxed varietals.
Starting at 4 p.m. Sun., Bin 152
celebrates 10 years with big giveaways. They'll be giving away 10 prizes, one each hour they're open. You receive one ticket for the first item you purchase and another ticket for every $25 after that. If your number is chosen you'll draw from a hat to see which prize you get. Prizes range from 2009 vintage, gift certificates, and a wine and cheese basket.
Every Sun., Graft hosts Good Neighbor Sundays
starting at 3 p.m. with local eats, vendors, and of course, great wine.