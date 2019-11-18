This December enjoy the best of The Park Cafe at the final family dinner of 2019

click to enlarge Provided

Enjoy classic menu items from The Park Cafe with family and friends!

On Fri. Dec. 6, The Park Cafe is hosting its final family meal of 2019, featuring an all-classics dinner menu with favorite dishes from over the years.Guests will be served a multi-course meal prepared by exec chef Pat Gotshcall in the newly renovated dining room, which has added 30 more seats to the cafe.The first course includes mushroom pate and walnuts with seasonal crudite, plus house ricotta with baguette; the second course includes roasted beets in sorghum glaze and frisee salad and goat cheese spread with toasted pistachios; and third courses are a shrimp and scallop linguine with asparagus, caramelized fennel, and rouille, and mushroom farroto with braised short rib and tomato jam.The meal starts at 6 p.m.; the price is $40 or $60 for wine pairings with the dinner. Reservations can be made by calling (843) 410-1070.