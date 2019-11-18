November 18, 2019 Food+Drink » Eat

Give back to your community by donating a "Turkey and a $20" to One80 Place 

Give a little, help a lot

click to enlarge Donate a turkey and a $20 to help your community - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Donate a turkey and a $20 to help your community
Tues. Nov. 26, One80 Place is hosting their annual "Turkey and a $20" fundraising event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The nonprofit is asking the community to stop by 35 Walnut St. and drop off a turkey, frozen or fresh, and a $20 donation (or more).

One80 Place is a non-profit organization focused on ending and preventing homelessness in the Charleston community. Last year, the event raised over 500  turkeys and $56,000; this year, One80 Place is kicking it up a notch with a goal of $60,000. To help spread the word and boost support, there will be on-air personalities and mascots celebrating at One80 Place (the donation site) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Although the event is called "Turkey and a $20," donors can bring any amount of money, proteins like ham and chicken, move-in kit items, and canned goods.  Can't make it to the drop-off location?  You can donate online at one80place.org.

Help support your community by spreading the word to friends and family and donating for a good cause — just one donation of a turkey and $20 can help feed hundreds of people in your community.
Event Details Seventh Annual Turkey and a $20 Drive
@ One-Eighty Place
35 Walnut St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Tue., Nov. 26, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price: Free
Map

