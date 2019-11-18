CofC students working with Holy City on specialty brew for the College's 250th anniversary celebrations

For the past three years, College of Charleston students have had the opportunity to make their own beer in a class we very much wish they'd had when we were in school — the Chemistry of Alcohol
.
Three pairs of students have created recipes that the public can vote on, now through Sun. Nov. 24 at Baker & Brewer. Just buy a flight of the three beers and pick your favorite. The winning brew will be selected as the College's 250th anniversary beer, available during the school's year-long celebration in 2020.
Your beer choices are: Belgian amber ale from Ashley Blackwell and Devin Sharp; dark wit from Mason Huebsch and Ian McCauley; and a pale ale from Nick Larson and Alex Huss.
CofC alum and owner of Holy City Brewing, Chris Brown, brought students out to HCB to learn the ropes of brewing, including taking gravity and temperature readings. Brown, along with class instructors Mike Cohen and Jason Overby, mentored students on everything from beer chemistry to how to clean vats.
Learn more about the college's 250th anniversary online at 250.cofc.edu
.