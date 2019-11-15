November 15, 2019 Food+Drink » Eat

West Ashley farmers market hosts special Thanksgiving market Sun. Nov. 24 

Good thyme-ing

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Shop fresh, in-season fruits and veggies at the Thanksgiving Market! - WEST ASHLEY FARMERS MARKET FACEBOOK
  • West Ashley Farmers Market Facebook
  • Shop fresh, in-season fruits and veggies at the Thanksgiving Market!
On Sun. Nov. 24, the West Ashley Farmers Market will host a special Thanksgiving themed event from 12 to 4 p.m. at Ackerman Park.

The last of the season, this market will feature fresh local produce as well as packaged and prepared food products. There will also be food trucks, plenty of kids activities, and live music by the Bluestone Ramblers.

Additionally, you can take the opportunity to give back to your community by donating blood to the Blood Connection, which will be onsite. 

And did we mention there's free parking (and an adjacent, fully fenced-in dog park)?  Celebrate the season with the last West Ashley Farmers Market of the year, it's sure to be a berry good time.
Event Details West Ashley Thanksgving Farmers Market
@ Ackerman Park, West Ashley
55 Sycamore Ave.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Nov. 24, 12-4 p.m.
Price: Free to attned
Foodie Events
Map
 

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • West Ashley Thanksgving Farmers Market @ Ackerman Park, West Ashley

    • Sun., Nov. 24, 12-4 p.m. Free to attned

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS