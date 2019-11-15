West Ashley farmers market hosts special Thanksgiving market Sun. Nov. 24 

click to enlarge West Ashley Farmers Market Facebook

Shop fresh, in-season fruits and veggies at the Thanksgiving Market!

Event Details West Ashley Thanksgving Farmers Market @ Ackerman Park, West Ashley 55 Sycamore Ave. West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Sun., Nov. 24, 12-4 p.m. Price: Free to attned Foodie Events Map

On Sun. Nov. 24, the West Ashley Farmers Market will host a special Thanksgiving themed event from 12 to 4 p.m. at Ackerman Park.The last of the season, this market will feature fresh local produce as well as packaged and prepared food products. There will also be food trucks, plenty of kids activities, and live music by the Bluestone Ramblers.Additionally, you can take the opportunity to give back to your community by donating blood to the Blood Connection, which will be onsite.And did we mention there's free parking (and an adjacent, fully fenced-in dog park)? Celebrate the season with the last West Ashley Farmers Market of the year, it's sure to be a berry good time.