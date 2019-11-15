Jackrabbit Filly officially opens in Park Circle on Saturday

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith file
Get your fill of dumplings at Jackrabbit Filly starting Sat. Nov. 15
Salt-and-pepper octopus. Baked seafood dynamite. Sichuan hot karaage. It's all coming to 4628 Spruill Ave.
Shuai and Corrie Wang, the duo behind the Short Grain food truck, opened their first brick and mortar, Jackrabbit Filly, to close friends this week. You may have caught glimpses on social media
— the interior features playful bunny rabbit wallpaper, the dishware is vintage, and the chopstick rests are simple oyster shells.
They've confirmed that JF will be open to their loyal fanbase starting this weekend.
The restaurant is named for Corrie and Shuai's zodiac symbols (he's a rabbit, she's a horse) and is a "celebration of Chinese heritage, local farmers and fishermen, inspired by Japanese cuisine." The menu features Japanese fried chicken and Singapore fried rice, spicy fat noodles and fragrant pork spaetzle. For the fresh catch, the menu tells you to, "ask your server about today's seafood shenanigans."
Corrie (also a novelist) reflected on the trials and tribulations of opening a restaurant in the August edition of our Dish Dining Guide
:
"In three months, give or take, the doors will be open and it will be the joy of knowing every face in every seat. Hugs. Toasts. Celebrating your anniversaries and birthdays and having the staff sing that dumb song (or not — we still have to decide). Pictures of our loved ones will be hanging on the walls, while our new loved ones will be tucked into the booths, enjoying plates of ... no spoilers! I am giddy thinking about those perfect nights of service, with a full house and the servers spinning on the floor and our favorite songs popping overhead and Shuai in the kitchen doing what I truly believe he was born to do."
Check out the full menu here, and stay up to date with JF shenanigans by following them on Facebook
and Instagram
.
