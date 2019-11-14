Eat

Thursday, November 14, 2019

The Instagram (food) posts we crave during Charleston's woeful wintry weather

"Warm up with..."

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge KWEI FEI INSTAGRAM
It's wet. It's cold. Before you hunker down to consume everything on Disney+, hit up these local spots for the warm and enticing dishes they've been teasing this week on the 'gram.

Gingerbug

Southeast Asian pop-up at Big Gun Burger every Thurs. starting at 4:30 p.m.
(Mondays at Tu, 5:30 p.m.)
Featured: hot noods


Kwei Fei

Sichuan goodness on James Island, dinner Tues.-Sat. 5-10 p.m.
Featured: Sichaun beef (and Baijiu liquor will really warm ya up)

Park Cafe

Neighborhood breakfast, lunch, brunch joint open daily
Featured: the inimitable London Fog with yes, a crispy marshmallow

Home Team BBQ

Serving heaping platters of 'cue and sides like mac and cheese daily on Sullivan's, West Ashley, and Downtown
Featured: That mac

Daps Breakfast & Imbibe

Breakfast all day and stacks on stacks, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily
Featured: Fruity Pebbles pancakes 2

2Nixons

"Ramen, yakitori, fermentation, snacks" pop-up Wed., Fri., and Sun. at Proof starting at 6 p.m.
Featured: ramen du jour

Evo Pizza

Pies galore in Park Circle, lunch and dinner daily
Featured: bacon 'za

Vicious Biscuit

Giant biscuits and breakfast-centric fare in Mt. Pleasant, open daily
Featured: the Ranchero biscuit

