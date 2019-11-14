Revelry Brewing Co. teams up with Chef BJ Dennis for beer collab, Sea Island

Revelry Brewing just announced a new partnership with Chef BJ Dennis — a collaboration beer called Sea Island that's made with watermelon and S.C. grown white sorghum. The beer was brewed with "consideration of ingredients central to Gullah Geechee culture" and will be released on Sun. Nov. 24 with a party at The Hold starting at 3 p.m.
In a press release, Dennis says, "I've been waiting to do this collaboration for a couple years now. Perfect timing, and supporting an institution that's been doing great work in this city for 128 years now."
A portion of proceeds from the Sea Island beer will be donated to the Jenkins Institute, a local organization that promotes and supports the social and economic well-being of children, families, and individuals.
The release party will feature food from Dennis as well as the new beer, available as part of a limited release. While Sea Island is made with historically relevant grain, it makes its debut with a modern twist: it's a gluten free beer.
Learn more about the Jenkins Institute online at jenkinsinstitute.org
@ The Hold by Revelry Brewing
36 Romney St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Nov. 24, 3 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Festivals + Events, Benefits + Fundraisers, Foodie Events and Beer