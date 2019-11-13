Molina Healthcare will distribute 200 Thanksgiving turkeys to local families Sat. Nov. 23

click to enlarge
According to Feeding America
, 1 in 7 South Carolina residents struggle with hunger. That's almost 700,000 people, and about 200,000 of those are children.
In an effort to combat these numbers, Molina Healthcare, Fetter Health Care Network, and Project L.O.V.E. are giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.
On Sat. Nov. 23 starting at 10 a.m., 200 bags filled with a turkey and Thanksgiving sides will be distributed to those who present a Medicaid ID card on a first come, first served basis. In addition to the holiday meal essentials, team members will also be distributing educational health materials.
It's all happening at the Fetter Healthcare Network building at 51 Nassau Street Downtown.
Since 2013, Molina Healthcare
of South Carolina has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. They serve over 130,000 Medicaid and Medicare members throughout the state.
Fetter Healthcare Network
is a nonprofit that provides comprehensive services for insured, uninsured, and underserved residents in Charleston and surrounding counties.
Project L.O.V.E.
is a nonprofit that celebrates, creates, and develops unique activities and opportunities for parents and their children that can foster deeper family relationships.