This winter, Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails hosts only Miracle Bar pop-up in S.C.

click to enlarge
International Christmas pop-up cocktail bar Miracle is coming to Mt. Pleasant's Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails this holiday season.
Beginning Mon. Nov. 25, the pop-up will run through December with a holiday-themed signature cocktail menu and an explosion of festive, vintage holiday decor.
Guests will be able to sip on the Run Run Rudolph cocktail, made with Prosecco, gin, mulled wine puree, lemon, and cane syrup as well as the Christmas Carol Barrel, made with blanco tequila, coffee liqueur, cacao nib infused orange and cognac liqueur, iced hot chocolate, and Mexican spices.
Miracle has visited bars and restaurants all over the world since 2014 and is bringing the fa la la la la festivities to Handcraft, the only pop-up location in S.C.
“Miracle is an iconic Christmas cocktail pop-up so we are absolutely thrilled to turn Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails into a Winter Wonderland,” said Handcraft beverage director and assistant GM Tyler Rothenberg in a press release. “We can’t wait to have Charleston imbibe with us and enjoy creative and festive cocktails celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.”
Handcraft will be hosting a number of Miracle-themed events throughout the month, including an ugly sweater party; the party will be held at all Miracle pop-up locations and is hoping to be the biggest ugly sweater gathering in the world.
For more information on upcoming events throughout the month of December, follow Handcraft on Instagram
and Facebook.