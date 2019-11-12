The Basement barcade replaces On Forty-One with games, TVs, beer, and cast iron mac and cheese

click to enlarge Brannon Florie

Potato skins are an essential sport/arcade/dive bar delicacy

click to enlarge Brannon Florie

Wood paneled walls and pinpall galore

Chef and restaurateur Brannon Florie says that he decided to close On Forty-One, one of his four restaurants, this September to reopen the location as an adult-friendly barcade and dive bar. The Basement — with a dozen arcade games, large-screen TVs, shuffleboard, darts, foosball, and beer/shot combos for $5 — is now open at 1055 Hwy. 41."The whole point is to simplify my life," says Florie, who also owns and operates Pier 22, Pier 41, and runs the kitchen at Commonhouse Aleworks. Running four restaurants doesn't sound simple, exactly, but he urges that The Basement will be far-more-pared down than the chef-driven concept behind On Forty-One.They'll still have "really good food," but the seating will be more communal, and Florie hopes folks will come with their pals for football games and a dozen wings, not a sit-down, multi-course meal. "I've alwaysFlorie says he doesn't have any beauty shots of the restaurant yet — it's pretty dark inside with newly tinted windows. "We wanted to transform the space, the first thing I really wanted to do was make the game room like an old living room from the '70s or '80s with wood-paneled walls, we've got taxidermy and old PBR signs, neons signs."





The Basement is open nightly from 4-12 p.m.