Skip the hassle: Dine at one of these Charleston restaurants this Thanksgiving

Dine at The Watch this turkey day

Over the river and through the woods ... to area restaurants you go! Skip the hassle and keep your kitchen sparkling when you make a reservation on turkey day. Check out who's serving up the feasts:From noon-7 p.m at The Watch, sit down to a Thanksgiving feast; the spread is $68 per person, $25 for ages three to 12, free for children under three. Starters include a charcuterie and cheese board, shrimp cocktail, and cornbread and honey butter; proteins like salmon, roasted turkey, and barbecue spiced pork loin; sides from Yukon mashed potatoes to rye bread stuffing; and pumpkin cheesecake, warm apple pie, and a sweet biscuit station. To reserve a table, call (843) 518-5115 or book through Resy.

On Thanksgiving Day, 82 Queen will be open and offering a three course meal for $60. Appetizers include the award-winning she crab soup, butternut squash bisque, and fried oyster mac and cheese; entrees include Thanksgiving classics such as herb-roasted turkey breast and braised beef short ribs, as well as 82 Queen favorites like the barbecue shrimp and grits and Carolina crab cakes. For dessert, diners can feast on pumpkin pie, chocolate cheesecake, bourbon-pecan pie, and more. Reservations can be made through Resy.

Magnolias will be open this Thanksgiving from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Along with the regular menu, a list of Thanksgiving specials will be included, featuring roasted butternut squash bisque, slow roasted turkey, double thick smoked pork chop, pecan crusted salmon, and vegetarian lentil loaf. Last but not least, diners can enjoy a caramel apple crisp cheesecake for dessert. You guessed it — reserve a table on Resy.

New Market Street restaurant, Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen, serves Thanksgiving Day featured dishes in addition to their full all-day regular menu. T-Day features include a loaded dish of herb roasted turkey with mashed Yukon potatoes, green bean almondine, sage cornbread dressing, orange cranberry relish, and giblet gravy, all for $23. Florence's will also be offering special Thanksgiving libations beverages including wine specials and seasonal Sailor Jerry hot toddies.

On Thanksgiving Day, BLU Folly Beach will be serving Thanksgiving favorites from noon to 6 p.m. Entrees include herb roasted turkey, brown sugar glazed ham, herb and citrus marinated salmon, rosemary and garlic roasted chicken, and more. There will be all the sides you know and love like cranberry sauce, roasted fall vegetables, mac and cheese, and buttermilk biscuits. For dessert, choose from apple berry cobbler, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, fresh cut fruits and berries, and the chef’s selection of cookies and "chocolate delights." Adults pay $39.95 per person and children are $19.95. To make a reservation, call (843) 588-6658.





Revival hosts Thanksgiving from 12 to 8 p.m. with a three-course prix fixe feast. The meal is $70 for adults and $15 for children ages four-12. First course choices include a butternut squash bisque, roast beets and honey apple salad, and oyster patty with leeks, tasso ham, Herbsaint, and puff pastry; second course selections include roast heritage turkey with cornbread dressing, Brussels, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, cranberry chutney, and country giblet gravy; roast wild striped bass with cauliflower, leeks, mushrooms, and herb butter.





Sticky Fingers restaurants are here to help this Thanksgiving with dine-in and takeout options. Locations in Mt. Pleasant and Summerville will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 12 to 6 p.m. with an all-you-can-eat buffet for $22 per adult and $10 per kid. They'll have regular menu items as well as Thanksgiving themed goodies.