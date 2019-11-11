What's Poppin': 35+ ways to eat and drink your way around town this week

Bundle up, y'all — it's finally chilly outside. There's no better way to keep warm (and full) then supporting your favorite spots around town. Check it out:
Monday
Frothy Beard Brewing Co.
is hosting their Keep the Glass event. Stop by from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., purchase a Mermaid's Milk pint, and take the mason jar home which features the sweet, new S.C. logo (limit one per person, while supplies last).
Test your knowledge, sip on some brews, munch on a burger, and win gift cards at Bohemian Bull
for trivia night. From 8-11 p.m., test your skills with friends for a chance to win a $50 gift card for first place, $25 for second, and $10 for third.
Dockery's
is celebrating Veterans Day with a free beer for active and retired service members. Find all food and drink related Vet Day specials here
.
Looking for a late night bite? Bar Mash
will offer their late night menu from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. with their Chorizo Crunchwrap, Beef & Cheddar, and more.
Xiao Bao Biscuit
celebrates seven years on Spring by cooking on coals. They'll have help from guests Gingerbug and Obstinate Daughter chef Carlos Mestanza. Expect XBB classics plus ceviche caliente, BBQ Peking duck, and brisket stir fry.
Learn about oysters — and eat a dozen, too! — at Nico's Monday evening oyster education class
starting at 6 p.m.
Burger Week is still on through Wed. Nov. 13. Check out all the juicy details here
.
Tuesday
Wild Common
will host their Tasting Tuesday
with the Wine Council of Bordeaux and Wines of Germany. Learn about the unexpected wine styles of both regions from a young generation of winemakers. Tickets
are $39 per person.
It's Brewsday Tuesday over at Parcel 32
and they have a smash burger plus a bottled, canned, or draft beer for just $10. Make it a double patty for $3 extra.
Jonny Poppers will be taking over the kitchen at Dashi
from 5-9 p.m.
Drink some cold ones and play some corn hole at D.D. Pecker's Wing Shack
from 7-9 p.m., sign-up starts at 6 p.m.
KinFolk
is popping up at Kwei Fei for a Sichuan hot chicken extravaganza.
Wednesday
Stretch out and sip with Cat Yoga
at Pounce Cat Cafe
. For $22, your ticket scores you a one-hour yoga session, 30 minutes of kitten snuggles, and a complimentary coffee, tea, or glass of wine. The event is from 5:45-7:15 p.m.
It's Burger & Bourbon Night at Bar Mash
from 4-10 p.m. Enjoy a burger, curly fries, and a Miller High Life for $10, plus $7 Manhattans and $5 bourbon.
Indigo Reef Brewing
will host Pub Fare from 5-9 p.m. (this burger might actually change your life
), and their one-off Wednesday this week is their Manta Cyclone IPA with added Acai berries.
A Salt N Battered
is hosting Wine Night Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Stop by to enjoy a $12 bottle of wine.
It's perfect ramen weather — 2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Paws on the Patio
takes place from 6-8 p.m. at Burtons Grill
with puppers, two drink tickets, an appetizer buffet, and party favors for you best friend from Hairy Winston Pet Boutique. Tickets
are $25 and benefit Charleston Animal Society.
King Street Green
begins at 5:30 p.m. outside Workshop
and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
In the center of a killer food hub, there's live music, ice cold beer, and free roam for the doggos and the kiddos.
5Church
is celebrating their four year anniversary
with special food collaborations, complimentary welcome cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres, an oyster station, and live music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
Pork & Pinot Tasting
takes place at Wild Dunes Resort
at 6:30 p.m. There will be small plates and wines of Hanh Estates. Tickets
are $75 per person.
Enjoy circa 1970s vintages at Wine & Company
for their Fine/Old/Rare Bordeaux Vertical Tasting
. A rare wine expert with over 30 years of experience will be in attendance to discuss and pour. Tickets
are $195.
Holy City Hospitality will host their Taste of Hutson Alley
at Victor Social Club
from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a complimentary glass of Champagne, chef-attended stations from five local restaurants, dessert samplings from Good Food Catering, beer from Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
, and live music from Lauren Hill Trio. Tickets
are $65 per person.
Monarch Wine Merchants
will host their free Thanksgiving Tasting Event
from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with wines, Thanksgiving desserts from Life Raft Treats, and special pricing deals for six packs of wine.
Friday
Fleet Landing
is celebrating their 15th anniversary with 15 Days of Specials
, starting on Fri. Nov. 15. Each day will feature different food and drink specials, 15 oysters for the price of a dozen, and $15 bottles of wine.
Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters for just $12 at Daniel Island Grille
from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with live music from 6-9 p.m., and stay a while to show off those pipes with karaoke starting at 9 p.m.
Warm-up your throwing arm because Blade & Bull Axe Throwing
will be at Palmetto Brewing Co.
from 6-10 p.m.
It's Indian Night at Mpishi
from 5-8:30 p.m. with traditional dishes served family-style.
Saturday
Calling all car junkies. Head to Freshfields Village
for Cars & Coffee
from 9-11 a.m. Show up in your favorite whip or browse unique and antique cars; coffee and breakfast will be available for purchase at Java Java.
The Wine & Spirit Education Trust Level 1 Wine Course
will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at South Carolina Historical Society
. Tickets
include the wine tastings and information from experts with over 30 years of experience.
Moe's Crosstown Tavern
will celebrate their 21st Anniversary
with a homemade jerky contest, a New Belgium tap takeover, raffles and giveaways, and one lucky winner will go home with a Fat Tire bike. The fun starts at 12 p.m.
Charleston Sports Pub
will host an oyster roast from 1-5 p.m. with live music, lawn games, $3 Shock Tops and Bud Light, and, of course, oysters. Tickets will be sold for $20 at the door.
It's Pizza Fest at Zombie Bob's Pizza
with a pie throwing contest, pizza specials, and pizza flights from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Sunday
Tradesman Brewing Co.
will host their Inaugural Shuckin' in Nature Roast
from 1-5 p.m. Your $35 ticket
(only $30 if you purchase it online) scores you unlimited oysters, a complimentary beer, raffles with awesome prizes, the chance to browse local outdoor businesses, and Herd Provisions will be there to serve up delicious dishes. The event will raise money and awareness for S.C. Shellfish Growers Association.
Enjoy brunch at HōM
with $7 BLT bloody marys and $4 mimosas from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Head to the back to play some ping-pong at their table tennis courts.
The Alley
is full of drink specials for NFL Sunday Funday
. Enjoy half-price bowling, loaded tots, loaded nachos, bloody marys, mimosas, Jack Fire, and NightTrain Tullamore Dew shots.
Blue Grass on the Half Shell goes down at Bohemian Bull
from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters roasted on an open fire for $20, or come for the live music, auction, and raffles for just $5. Proceeds will support Camp Road Middle School, and the event is free for kids 14 and under.