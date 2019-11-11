Eat

Monday, November 11, 2019

Monarch Wine Merchants hosts inaugural Thanksgiving tasting event Thurs. Nov. 14

The holidays and wine, classic combo

Posted by Ryan Rothkopf on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM

This Thanksgiving, Monarch Wine Merchants is answering the question "what the hell am I bringing to Thanksgiving this year?" with their first Thanksgiving tasting extravaganza.

This shindig takes place on Thurs. Nov. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Monarch Wine Merchants is popping bottles, collaborating with vino buddies from Grassroots, Kellogg Selections, Avant Partir, and more to bring this tasting event to life.

In addition to free wine tastings, Life Raft Treats will be there to take orders for Thanksgiving desserts — we're talking apple crumble and pumpkin icebox pies. There will also be special day-of pricing deals for six packs of wine.

For more information on the event, call the shop at (843) 576-4845 or email them at info@monarchwinemerchants.com with any questions.
Event Details Monarch Wine Thanksgiving Tasting Event
@ Monarch Wine Merchants
1107 King St. Suite B
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Nov. 14-15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Wine and Holiday Happenings
