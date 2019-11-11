Mobile juice bar The Juice Joint pops up in Mt. Pleasant starting Mon. Nov. 11

click image
The Juice Joint Facebook
Try the Wahine Acai Bowl, with acai sorbet topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, and chia seeds, drizzled with local honey
Smoothie fans, rejoice. Local farmers market favorite The Juice Joint is expanding with new locations in Mt. Pleasant and James Island. The Mt. Pleasant food truck location will be at 1141 Bowman Road and is set to open today, Mon. Nov. 11. This truck will stay east of the Cooper, occasionally popping up on Shem Creek.
Founded in 2012 by Bryan and Mandy Elsey, The Juice Joint is known for making delicious smoothies, bowls, and fresh, made-to-order juices without any added chemicals, preservatives, or syrups. From the Very Berry Smoothie to the Surfer Acai Bowl, every item on the menu is hand-made with raw fruits and vegetables to retain their flavor as well as their nutrients.
Before the Mt. Pleasant location, the shop had only one permanent pop-up at Folly Beach in addition to popping up at the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square every Saturday, April through December. Their new James Island location is located at 1291 Folly Road (inside of Gold's Gym) and is slated to open late 2019.
In addition to the new Mt. Pleasant and James Island locations, The Juice Joint plans to expand to North Charleston and West Ashley in 2020. For more information, go to thejuicejoint.com
