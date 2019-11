The Woodruff wine bar set to open this winter on Johns Island with small plates, charcuterie, cocktails, and more

Get ready for bubbles by the glass and locally sourced fromage, Johns Island.The Woodruff wine bar, yet another new concept going into the island's Crowne Commons Way development, is set to open in the next few weeks. When we visited late October, the walls had just been painted a deep blue, and the framing for the bar was up. Soon, the six burner range will be hot and the cozy, curved banquettes will be occupied by oenophiles and friends.