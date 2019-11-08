Eat

Friday, November 8, 2019

Moe's Crosstown Tavern celebrates 21st anniversary on Sat. Nov. 16

21st birthday?! Someone get this bar a drink

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge Moe's celebrates 21 years of providing good food - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Moe's celebrates 21 years of providing good food
On Sat. Nov. 16, Moe's Crosstown Tavern hosts their 21st anniversary celebration, kicking off at 12 p.m.

They're hosting a homemade jerky contest with, of course, homemade jerky. Come and sample what their friends and regulars have whipped up. Local celebrity judges will be announced on their Facebook page (and they still have openings in the contest if you have a tasty jerky to show off, email moescrosstown@comcast.net).

They'll be offering drink specials, a New Belgium tap takeover, raffles, and giveaways. Plus, one lucky winner will be riding home with a Fat Tire bike.
Event Details Moe's 21st Anniversary
@ Moe's Crosstown Tavern
714 Rutledge Ave.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 12 p.m.
Spirits, Beer and Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Moe's 21st Anniversary @ Moe's Crosstown Tavern

    • Sat., Nov. 16, 12 p.m.

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS