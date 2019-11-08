Friday, November 8, 2019
Moe's Crosstown Tavern celebrates 21st anniversary on Sat. Nov. 16
21st birthday?! Someone get this bar a drink
Posted
by Matt Woodhull
on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 11:21 AM
On Sat. Nov. 16, Moe's Crosstown Tavern
hosts their 21st anniversary celebration
, kicking off at 12 p.m.
They're hosting a homemade jerky contest with, of course, homemade jerky. Come and sample what their friends and regulars have whipped up. Local celebrity judges will be announced on their Facebook
page (and they still have openings in the contest if you have a tasty jerky to show off, email moescrosstown@comcast.net).
They'll be offering drink specials, a New Belgium tap takeover, raffles, and giveaways. Plus, one lucky winner will be riding home with a Fat Tire bike.
@ Moe's Crosstown Tavern
714 Rutledge Ave.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 12 p.m.
