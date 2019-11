Moe's Crosstown Tavern celebrates 21st anniversary on Sat. Nov. 16

click to enlarge File photo

Moe's celebrates 21 years of providing good food

Event Details Moe's 21st Anniversary @ Moe's Crosstown Tavern 714 Rutledge Ave. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., Nov. 16, 12 p.m. Spirits, Beer and Festivals + Events Map

On Sat. Nov. 16, Moe's Crosstown Tavern hosts their 21st anniversary celebration , kicking off at 12 p.m.They're hosting a homemade jerky contest with, of course, homemade jerky. Come and sample what their friends and regulars have whipped up. Local celebrity judges will be announced on their Facebook page (and they still have openings in the contest if you have a tasty jerky to show off, email moescrosstown@comcast.net).They'll be offering drink specials, a New Belgium tap takeover, raffles, and giveaways. Plus, one lucky winner will be riding home with a Fat Tire bike.