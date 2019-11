Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails hosts Jura Whisky master distiller Thurs. Nov. 21

click to enlarge File

Great Scotch!

Event Details Meet and Greet with Jura Master Distiller Gregg Glass @ Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails 735 Coleman Blvd. Mt. Pleasant Mt Pleasant, SC When: Thu., Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m. Spirits Map

On Thurs. Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m., Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails will host Gregg Glass of Scotland's Jura Whisky for a meet and greet.Glass will be educating scotch lovers on the Jura Single Malt Whisky, and he'll be filling ... glasses (you think he gets that a lot?) with the good stuff. Plus, he'll be signing bottles when true fans bring in their own — get your own at your local Bottles store.Glass is internationally renowned for his whisky expertise and innovation in the field and has worked as a master whisky maker and blender for over 10 years. He helped whisky brand Compass Box grow from its early stages into the award-winning brand it is today before joining Jura parent company Whyte & Mackay in 2016.