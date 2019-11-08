Friday, November 8, 2019
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails hosts Jura Whisky master distiller Thurs. Nov. 21
Whisky business
by Matt Woodhull
on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 11:38 AM
On Thurs. Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m., Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
will host Gregg Glass of Scotland's Jura Whisky for a meet and greet.
Glass will be educating scotch lovers on the Jura Single Malt Whisky, and he'll be filling ... glasses (you think he gets that a lot?) with the good stuff. Plus, he'll be signing bottles when true fans bring in their own — get your own at your local Bottles
store.
Glass is internationally renowned for his whisky expertise and innovation in the field and has worked as a master whisky maker and blender for over 10 years. He helped whisky brand Compass Box grow from its early stages into the award-winning brand it is today before joining Jura parent company Whyte & Mackay in 2016.
@ Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
735 Coleman Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
Mt Pleasant,
SC
When: Thu., Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m.
Spirits
