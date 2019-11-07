Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila brings "authentic Mexican eatery" to Folly Road

Queen Street Hospitality Group, the brains behind 82 Queen, Swig & Swine, and newcomer Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen, has announced their first James Island concept, Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila
.
Located at 1271 Folly Road, the "authentic Mexican eatery" replaces the short-lived James restaurant which replaced the four-year-old Screen Door restaurant this spring. According to a press release, the restaurant's inception was inspired by Queen Street Hospitality Group CEO (and James Island resident) Jonathan Kish's time spent in Arizona and Jalisco, Mexico.
Jalisco (capital of Guadalajara) is a state located in west-central Mexico with a landscape comprised of mountains, forests, and the country's largest freshwater lake. The state is the largest producer of beef and pork in Mexico, but livestock production is not their claim to fame: Jalisco is the birthplace of a certain beloved distillate named after one of the state's towns, Tequila.
Executive chef Michael Harvey, who has worked as a chef with the hospitality group at 82 Queen, Lowcountry Bistro, and Queen Street Catering, helms the Jalisco kitchen. "I am very excited to bring a plethora of new flavors and dishes in the style of traditional Mexican cuisine," said Harvey. "I have 24 years of professional cooking experience in a multitude of cuisines ... traditional Mexican has always called to me unlike another."
The menu
, which can be found online, includes snacks like ceviche, queso, and chilaquiles; traditional tacos ranging from al pastor to barbacoa and carne asada; and entrees like tamales, chicken poblano, grilled flank steak, and fresh local fish. The drink list will include both traditional and "creative" tequila-based cocktails.
Stay up to date with Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila's opening date by following them on Facebook
. And, if you're interested in an island job, email your resume to info@queenstreethospitality.com.