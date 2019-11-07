Eat

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Grab fully prepared meals from these area restaurants this Thanksgiving

Posted by Alison Mader

click to enlarge At Millers All Day, pie's the limit - PAUL CHENEY
  • Paul Cheney
  • At Millers All Day, pie's the limit
Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, which means holiday planning mode (for the organized folks out there) has been fully activated. If you prefer to procrastinate — and can't cook to save your life — plenty of area restaurants are here to help you feed your loved ones. From smoked/fried/glazed turkeys to traditional sides and pies galore, here's where to order your feast for Nov. 28.

Are we missing a local restaurant's Thanksgiving to-go options? Send all the details to maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Swig & Swine
This Thanksgiving, local barbecue joint Swig & Swine offers everything from a whole turkey (feeds 18-20 people) to whole pork butts (feeds 12-14 people) with a bevy of home-made sides, too. Choose form green bean casserole, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and pecans, mac and cheese, and collard greens. You can also order full or half-pan desserts like banana pudding, coconut custard, or pumpkin pie. Pre-order deadline is Sat. Nov. 23 and customers can pick up orders on Thurs. Nov. 28 between 10 a.m. and noon at any S&S location.

Rusty Rudder
Order from Rusty Rudder by Mon. Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. and pick up your meal Wed. Nov. 27 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Menu options include house smoked whole turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens, mac and cheese, and dressing. Each side comes in half or whole pan sizes, serving 10-12 or 15-20 people.

The Restoration

Take a load off and treat your friends and family to delicious scratch-made pies from The Restoration. Choose from an array of classic flavors, including pumpkin, apple, chocolate pecan, and maple. To top it off, you can also order a pint of caramel sauce for $8 each and a pint of whipped cream for $5. The pies are available for preorder until Sat. Nov. 23, and they can be picked up on Nov. 26 or 27 at The Rise. Call (843) 518-5117 to place an order.


Home Team

Home Team BBQ is now taking orders for holiday foods and desserts. The holiday menu features classics like smoked ham and turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, apple cobbler, and more. You can also order regular menu items from the restaurant, including the infamous Game Changer mix by the gallon. Orders can be picked up at your closest location or delivered to your home (with a 72-hour notice). To place your order, call (833) 444-7427 or email catering@hometeambbq.com.


Cru Catering

Cru Catering is accepting orders from their prix fixe menu and a la carte menu through Wed. Nov. 20. The prix fixe menu includes whole sweet tea brined oven roasted turkey, southern cornbread and sausage stuffing, roasted pumpkin and arugula salad, cran-marnier sauce, turducken gravy, and puréed potatoes. You also get a choice of green bean casserole or spiced honey roasted carrots, and caramel pumpkin pie or spiced apple pie for dessert. The prix fixe menu order is $46 per person, with a five-person minimum. Orders can be picked up on Wed. Nov. 27 between noon and 3 p.m. To place an order, call (843) 534-2433 or email kathy@crucatering.com.


Sticky Fingers

Sticky Fingers is here to help this Thanksgiving with dine-in and takeout options. If you’d rather stay in, you can order your Sticky Fingers Thanksgiving meal to-go. Order the entire package meal for $120 (it feeds 10 to 12 people) or order from the a la carte menu. The entire package includes a whole smoked turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie. Visit stickyfingers.com/thanksgiving to place your before Wed. Nov. 21.


Mercantile & Mash

Get your Thanksgiving dinner to-go with Mercantile and Mash. For $210, you can get all the Turkey Day necessities, enough to feed 6 to 8 people. The meal includes a roasted Joyce Farms free-range turkey with autumn spice rub or chestnut bourbon glaze, cranberry sauce, natural turkey jus, salad, three sides, and a dessert of your choice. Choose from sides like sweet potato souffle, roasted parsnip and cauliflower, white cheddar macaroni and cheese, cornbread stuffing, and collard greens. For dessert, they're baking a double chocolate tart with whipped cream, bourbon caramel apple pie, traditional pumpkin pie, and sweet potato pecan pie. To place your order, visit in-person or call (843) 793-2636. Pick-up is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wed. Nov. 27 and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.


Hamby Catering

Hamby Catering is currently accepting orders for their “Gobble Gobble” Thanksgiving Package for $165. The package includes a southern traditional whole roasted turkey, "Blake’s favorite" mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, southern green beans, cornbread dressing, and classic turkey gravy. You can also order these items through the Cornucopia A La Carte Menu, in addition to creamy whipped potatoes, cranberry orange relish, buttermilk biscuits, mini corn muffins, "Rachel’s favorite" pumpkin cake roll, pecan pie, and sweet potato pie. Orders must be placed by Fri. Nov. 22 ay noon, and orders will be available for pickup on Wed. Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Order online through hambycatering.com/hamby-catering-thanksgiving-menu.


Cafe Roux
Cajun pop-up Cafe Roux is accepting orders for Cajun fried turkeys this Thanksgiving. Email or call for more information: rwray.caferoux@gmail.com, (225) 402-5034

Millers All Day

Nothing says “Thanksgiving” quite like a delicious pie. Millers All Day has you covered with all the classic flavors — choose from pumpkin and apple, or, for a modern twist, try the brown coconut cream, key lime, bluebarb, or s’mores flavors. To order, either stop in the restaurant or call (843) 501-7342.


Life Raft Treats
Ice cream truck Life Raft Treats is offering a special apple crumble pie this turkey day.
They've loaded the apple pie with a "mountain of crunchy crumble that stands up to the Pink Lady apples' juiciness yet still softens to a buttery gooeyness." Pies are $27 and serve 8-10. Add a pint of vanilla ice cream for $5. They also have a pecan pie and pumpkin ice box pie available for local pickup. Order online now.

Herd Provisions
Herd is selling local, pasture-raised Thanksgiving turkeys from Fili-West Farms. The pre-brined turkeys are $7 a pound, and will range from 17-18 pounds. To reserve a turkey, email info@herdprovisions.com. Turkeys may be picked up during business hours Wed. Nov. 27. 

Black Wood Smokehouse
Order a house smoked turkey from Black Wood by Nov. 21, pick up Thanksgiving Day.

The Royal American
For a culinary plot twist, forgo the standard apps and order a patty melt platter from Royal American. Order up patters of patty melts and veggie melts for up to 300 guests. Email jk@theroyalamerican.com to place your order.

Halls Signature Events
Order an oven roasted turkey dinner for four ($190) or eight ($380) or a honey-baked ham dinner for the same serving size/prices. All dinners come with traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, whipped sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, roasted root vegetables, and Parker house rolls. Add a pecan, pumpkin, or apple crumble pie for $25. Place your order by Fri. Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. Orders can be scheduled for curbside pickup at 5 Faber St. Wed. Nov. 27 or Thurs. Nov. 28. Order by phone (843) 242-3185 or online at hallmanagementgroup.com.

Caviar & Bananas
Caviar & Bananas has all the holiday hookups for your Thanksgiving and Xmas celebrations. Choose from turkey, ham, and rack of lamb; corn bread dressing, sweet potato casserole, creamed corn, Brussels, spiced triple berry cranberry sauce, and more; and for dessert, pecan or pumpkin pie, eggnog cheesecake, and a holiday cookie platter. Order your Thanksgiving meal by Fri. Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.; pickup is Wed. Nov. 27 or the morning of the 28th. 

