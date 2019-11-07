Grab fully prepared meals from these area restaurants this Thanksgiving

click to enlarge Paul Cheney

At Millers All Day, pie's the limit

Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, which means holiday planning mode (for the organized folks out there) has been fully activated. If you prefer to procrastinate — and can't cook to save your life — plenty of area restaurants are here to help you feed your loved ones. From smoked/fried/glazed turkeys to traditional sides and pies galore, here's where to order your feast for Nov. 28.This Thanksgiving, local barbecue joint Swig & Swine offers everything from a whole turkey (feeds 18-20 people) to whole pork butts (feeds 12-14 people) with a bevy of home-made sides, too. Choose form green bean casserole, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and pecans, mac and cheese, and collard greens. You can also order full or half-pan desserts like banana pudding, coconut custard, or pumpkin pie. Pre-order deadline is Sat. Nov. 23 and customers can pick up orders on Thurs. Nov. 28 between 10 a.m. and noon at any S&S location.Order from Rusty Rudder by Mon. Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. and pick up your meal Wed. Nov. 27 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Menu options include house smoked whole turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens, mac and cheese, and dressing. Each side comes in half or whole pan sizes, serving 10-12 or 15-20 people.

Take a load off and treat your friends and family to delicious scratch-made pies from The Restoration. Choose from an array of classic flavors, including pumpkin, apple, chocolate pecan, and maple. To top it off, you can also order a pint of caramel sauce for $8 each and a pint of whipped cream for $5. The pies are available for preorder until Sat. Nov. 23, and they can be picked up on Nov. 26 or 27 at The Rise. Call (843) 518-5117 to place an order.

Home Team BBQ is now taking orders for holiday foods and desserts. The holiday menu features classics like smoked ham and turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, apple cobbler, and more. You can also order regular menu items from the restaurant, including the infamous Game Changer mix by the gallon. Orders can be picked up at your closest location or delivered to your home (with a 72-hour notice). To place your order, call (833) 444-7427 or email catering@hometeambbq.com.

Cru Catering is accepting orders from their prix fixe menu and a la carte menu through Wed. Nov. 20. The prix fixe menu includes whole sweet tea brined oven roasted turkey, southern cornbread and sausage stuffing, roasted pumpkin and arugula salad, cran-marnier sauce, turducken gravy, and puréed potatoes. You also get a choice of green bean casserole or spiced honey roasted carrots, and caramel pumpkin pie or spiced apple pie for dessert. The prix fixe menu order is $46 per person, with a five-person minimum. Orders can be picked up on Wed. Nov. 27 between noon and 3 p.m. To place an order, call (843) 534-2433 or email kathy@crucatering.com.

Sticky Fingers is here to help this Thanksgiving with dine-in and takeout options. If you’d rather stay in, you can order your Sticky Fingers Thanksgiving meal to-go. Order the entire package meal for $120 (it feeds 10 to 12 people) or order from the a la carte menu. The entire package includes a whole smoked turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie. Visit stickyfingers.com/thanksgiving to place your before Wed. Nov. 21.

Get your Thanksgiving dinner to-go with Mercantile and Mash. For $210, you can get all the Turkey Day necessities, enough to feed 6 to 8 people. The meal includes a roasted Joyce Farms free-range turkey with autumn spice rub or chestnut bourbon glaze, cranberry sauce, natural turkey jus, salad, three sides, and a dessert of your choice. Choose from sides like sweet potato souffle, roasted parsnip and cauliflower, white cheddar macaroni and cheese, cornbread stuffing, and collard greens. For dessert, they're baking a double chocolate tart with whipped cream, bourbon caramel apple pie, traditional pumpkin pie, and sweet potato pecan pie. To place your order, visit in-person or call (843) 793-2636. Pick-up is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wed. Nov. 27 and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Hamby Catering is currently accepting orders for their “Gobble Gobble” Thanksgiving Package for $165. The package includes a southern traditional whole roasted turkey, "Blake’s favorite" mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, southern green beans, cornbread dressing, and classic turkey gravy. You can also order these items through the Cornucopia A La Carte Menu, in addition to creamy whipped potatoes, cranberry orange relish, buttermilk biscuits, mini corn muffins, "Rachel’s favorite" pumpkin cake roll, pecan pie, and sweet potato pie. Orders must be placed by Fri. Nov. 22 ay noon, and orders will be available for pickup on Wed. Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Order online through hambycatering.com/hamby-catering-thanksgiving-menu.

Cajun pop-up Cafe Roux is accepting orders for Cajun fried turkeys this Thanksgiving. Email or call for more information: rwray.caferoux@gmail.com, (225) 402-5034

Nothing says “Thanksgiving” quite like a delicious pie. Millers All Day has you covered with all the classic flavors — choose from pumpkin and apple, or, for a modern twist, try the brown coconut cream, key lime, bluebarb, or s’mores flavors. To order, either stop in the restaurant or call (843) 501-7342.