Zero Restaurant's November wine seminar highlights historic Italian varietals

On Sat. and Sun. Nov. 23 and 24 from 12-1:30 p.m., Zero Restaurant + Bar
hosts their monthly wine seminar with sommelier Ashley Broshious.
Join the wine pro in tasting Italian red wines and learn to decode the differences between Barolo and Barbaresco. Plus, discover the robust wines of Brunello di Montalcino and Amarone delle Valpolicella.
Tickets
are $150 per person and give you the chance to taste affordable, everyday wines from the producers, in addition to their most famous and rare bottles.
This ain't your average sip and smile — Zero Restaurant + Bar was awarded the 2019 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
for its outstanding wine programming and Broshious is the only female Advanced Sommelier in the Carolinas and Georgia — and, just one of six Advanced Somms in South Carolina.
When we chatted
with Broshious about the series last month, she said that the class is for "every level." "I wanted it to be focused on people who sincerely want to learn. We still have fun and joke around. It's not super serious, but the goal is to leave feeling comfortable with these wines."
@ Zero Restaurant + Bar
0 George St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 23, 12-1:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 12-1:30 p.m.
Price:
$150
Wine and Classes