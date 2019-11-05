What's Poppin': 30+ food and drink events going on in Charleston this week

November is here, cold weather has arrived, and Thanksgiving is on the horizon. But the best holiday of all starts this Wednesday with the fifth annual Charleston Burger Week.
Starting Wed. Nov. 6 through Tues. Nov. 12, you'll be able to score sweet deals on delicious, juicy burgers around town, with a portion of proceeds going to nonprofit Feed the Need. Between burgers, here's where to pop up and get down:
Tuesday
Pink Bellies will be at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Stop by for lunch or dinner and enjoy banh mi sandwiches, garlic noodles, Sriracha wings, dumplings, and more (this might be your last chance, they'll stop doing pop-ups on Tues. Nov. 26 to focus on opening their permanent location in the Spring of 2020).
Sambar Indian Kitchen is taking over the kitchen at Dashi
from 5-9 p.m. Head over to enjoy crispy dosas, mango lassis, lamb meatballs, and more.
It's Burger & Beer Night at Parcel 32
. Starting at 5 p.m. you can enjoy a can, bottled, or draft beer and a delicious smash burger for just $10, and you can add an extra patty for $3.
Bar Mash
has late night happy hour on Tues.-Thurs. from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. with $5 daiquiris, $5 amaros, $3 craft beers, $2 Miller High Life drafts, and $6 house wine. Or come early for dinner and enjoy two tacos, curly fries, and a Miller High Life for just $10 from 4-10 p.m.
Learn about amazing Argentine wines paired with a four-course dinner at The Establishment
. Tickets
are $150 and include all four courses, wine pairings, and include gratuity. If you taste something you like, you can purchase a bottle at the end of the dinner.
Geeks Who Drink trivia will be held at Palmetto Brewing Co.
from 7-9 p.m. Stop by to enjoy a brew and show off that big brain of yours for some free fun.
Wednesday
For National Nacho Day, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
is rolling out a huge
nacho plate. Priced at $75, you (and your buddies we presume) can enjoy a 14 pound nacho plate with house-made tortillas, cantina chicken, pork carnitas, bangin' shrimp, jalapenos, tomatoes, queso, guac, and sour cream.
The Glass Onion
will host their Game & Wine Dinner from 5-9 p.m. with a prix-fixe menu showcasing bison carpaccio, venison osso buco, alligator cioppino, and more. The three courses are $45 per person, and there's a $25 Italian wine pairing available for purchase. Reservations are required.
It's Burger & Bourbon Night at Bar Mash
from 4-10 p.m. Enjoy a burger, curly fries, and a Miller High Life for $10 plus $7 Manhattans and $5 bourbon.
Joséphine Wine Bar
will host their Clink Different wine tasting with two separate events. From 2-4 p.m., those who work in the wine industry and media/bloggers can taste and learn about amazing Bordeaux and German wines (RSVP
is required). The event then becomes open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for wine consumers to try the same great wines.
A Salt N Battered
is hosting Wine Night Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Stop by to enjoy a $12 bottle of wine.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sunday night starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Head to King Street Dispensary
to score a tasty burger and delicious truffle fries for only $6, available all day long.
Enjoy all-you-can-eat steamed oysters, beer specials, and live music from local musicians for just $15 at Bohemian Bull
from 6-9 p.m.
Vintage Lounge
is celebrating their two year anniversary with a Cheers to 2 Years Party from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. They'll be popping 100 bottles of complimentary wine, light bites, and live music from Greg Keys. Wine Club members can enjoy an exclusive complimentary happy hour at 6 p.m. with Champagne Magnums and a thank you gift.
Blade & Bull Axe Throwing
will be at Palmetto Brewing Co.
from 6-10 p.m. for ages 10+, registration ends at 9:30 p.m. (closed toe shoes are a requirement).
Friday
Oyster Roast Friday will be held at Daniel Island Grille
from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with all-you-can-eat oysters and live music on the patio from 6-9 p.m. for $12. Stay after for karaoke starting at 9 p.m.
Smoky Oak Taproom
is celebrating their 10 year anniversary with a VIP whiskey dinner, wing night, wine promotions, and live music from 5-11 p.m.
Keep the anniversary celebrations going at Bohemian Bull
for their six year anniversary party from 5-10 p.m. Enjoy $5 select draft beers, live music, and giveaways.
The Lowcountry Oyster Roast event at Marina Variety Store and Restaurant
will be held from 6-10 p.m. Tickets
are $35 and include oysters, chili, and hotdogs.
Saturday
The Rusty Rudder
serves local pit fired oysters and a chef selected side for just $25. Enjoy live music from local artists, and they'll still have their regular menu if you wanted one of your favorites.
Head to the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
for Charleston RiverDogs' Shrimp & Grits Festival from 12-3 p.m. For $20 you can sample shrimp and grits some of Charleston's favorite restaurants, listen to live music, and shop from local vendors. There will be a cash bar with beer and wine so bring your wallet.
Charleston Sports Pub
is trying to break a Guinness World Record with the largest flip cup game ever, and they need your help. General admission
is $8, but the $50 ticket scores you admission, a custom koozie, a custome event t-shirt, two complimentary pitchers of beer, and entry to the post record tournament.
Puppies & Pints will be held at YETI Charleston
from 2-6 p.m. with adoptable puppers onsite, happy hour drink specials, chances to win YETI and Pet Helpers swag, and "Yappy Hour" for your furry friends.
It's Indonesian Night at Mpishi
with beef peanut satay, nasi goreng, terong balado, opor ayam, karedok salad, and pork martabek. The family-style dinner is $28 for adults, $10 for kids, and $16 for carry-out.
From 4-9 p.m. at Freehouse Brewery Bok Choy Boy and Middleton Made Cuisines pop-up for a 'Low Asian' collab
.
Celebrate the end of harvest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Deep Water Vineyard for their Boots, Bottles, and Blessings fest
. They'll have live music, food trucks, and even a 'best boots' contest.
Sunday
Soon-to-open Chasing Sage will host Bubbles & Brunch
at 10 a.m. at 218 President St. with an inventive breakfast menu and Champagne cocktails.
The Veteran's Day Oyster Roast
at Fam's Brewing Co.
will be held from 1-5 p.m. with all-you-can-eat oysters, local pop-up vendors, raffles, and they'll be introducing their new Sea Pearl Oyster Stout. Proceeds will benefit the Warrior Surf Foundation.
It's wine night at Indaco
with half-price bottles of wine under $80 and $40-off bottles $80 and up, starting at 5 p.m.
The Lowcountry Nosh
Jewish Food and Heritage Festival kicks off at noon on Hasell between King and Meeting streets. Enjoy bites like New York bagels, matzo ball soup, potato knish, chopped liver, and more.
End the weekend with good neighbors at Graft Wine Shop's weekly Good Neighbor Sunday celebration
starting at 3 p.m.