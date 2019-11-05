What's Poppin': 30+ food and drink events going on in Charleston this week

Pink Bellies chef Thai Phi reflects on moving from pop-up to permanent home on King Street

“When you love something so much and you just stick to it, things are going to happen."

Sadly, Pink Bellies' Tuesday pop-ups at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. will end in just a few short weeks. But don't worry, it's for good reason. Last month, Thai Phi, founder of the popular pop-up, announced that he had signed a lease on a new permanent location.

By Michael Pham

