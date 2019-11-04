Spanglish Cocina + Bar launches lunch service, "Lunchette by Spanglish," Tues. Nov. 5

Tues. Nov. 5 is election day, folks — you still have time to check out our handy dandy voter guide
before exercising your rights at the polls. After all that ballot boxing, you'll be ready for some lunch. Lucky for you, newly opened West Ashley cuban restaurant, Spanglish Cocina + Bar
, is launching their lunch service this election day starting at 11 a.m.
"Lunchette by Spanglish" will feature a few apps, a salad, sandwiches, plates, and a handful of espresso-fueled bevs. The restaurant is still BYOBeer (or wine), so grab a growler from Charleston Towne Fermentory on your way in if you've had a tough morning at the office. Spanglish always has a list of creative spirit-free drinks on hand, too.
The Lunchette menu is very similar to Spanglish's dinner menu: flaky empanadas stuffed with dry aged ground beef, tomatoes, and capers; ropa vieja with white rice and fried plantains; and of course the El Cubano, with slow roasted mojo marinated pork, country ham, Alpine cheese, house IPA mustard, and house pickles served on Cuban bread. They'll also have a lunch special — $8.95 gets you half a Cubano sandwich, french fries, and a soda.
Lunch service runs Tues.-Fri. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Check out the full menu below.
click to enlarge