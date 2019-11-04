5Church Charleston celebrates four years on Market Thurs. Nov. 14

click to enlarge
On Thurs. Nov. 14 starting at 6 p.m., 5Church Charleston
will celebrate their four year anniversary with an evening of food, drink, and live music.
The evening will begin with passed hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary cocktail. Then, guests will be treated to a dinner crafted by executive chef Adam Hodgson and chef de cuisine Rusty Risher. The menu will be comprised of 5Church favorites as well as special anniversary dishes. Oyster farmer Trey McMillan of Lowcountry Oyster Co. will man a separate oyster station, and he and 5Church partner/Top Chef
alum Jamie Lynch will be creating a signature oyster dish.
Starting at 8 p.m., guests will enjoy live music from brother and sister musical team Lawrence and their 8-person band. A portion of the proceeds from the evening (all items are priced separately) will benefit the MUSC
Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, continuing the long-standing relationship between 5Church and MUSC.
@ 5Church
32 N. Market St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Nov. 14
Foodie Events