Charleston Brew Hop Pass wants you to drink more local beer

Brew Hop Pass
Breweries as far as the eye can see
A new Charleston-based company is trying to change the way locals and visitors enjoy our thriving craft beer scene. The Charleston Brew Hop Pass has teamed up with 28 local breweries and and taprooms to save beer drinkers money.
Here's how it works:
After you download the app, there are three subscription options: 48 hour pass ($14.99), monthly pass ($29.99), and annual pass ($289). Brew Hop recommends the 48 hour pass for tourists and the other passes for locals who drink a whole lotta beer.
Your pass gets you access to deals at participating breweries. Current deals include: buy a pint, get a pint at Cooper River Brewing; one free pint at EOBC; and buy a flight, get a pint at Tradesman Brewing.
The app was created by Keith Simmons, the president of Traveler Communications Group. In a press release he says: "Charleston’s craft brewery scene has been exploding with new breweries opening all of the time. The goal of the Brew Hop Pass is to encourage fellow beer lovers to utilize the pass to experience and support the amazing craft beer scene in the city.”
Brew Hop says you can redeem up to $185 in monthly redeemable offers, which, if you drink a lot of local beer, is a pretty OK deal (we'd probably use the 48 hour pass if we had some beer-crazed pals in town for the weekend).
If for some reason you need even more of an explanation for the app, check out an instructional video online
. Learn more about Brew Hop online at brewhoppass.com.