Charles Towne Fermentory hosts There Will Be Hops! beer festival this Sat. Nov. 2

Kicking off There Will Be Hops 3 weekend with a hoppy can drop this Friday at 2pm! Side Stepper, our DIPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo is back and for the first time, available in cans... Another first - Sungazer with Galaxy! When we finally got our hands on some beautiful Galaxy hops from Australia we knew exactly what we wanted to do with them. Both cans available at open on Friday, 1 case pp total. We can't wait for this weekend!!