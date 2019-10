Charles Towne Fermentory hosts There Will Be Hops! beer festival this Sat. Nov. 2

Event Details There will be Hops! @ Charles Towne Fermentory 809 Savannah Hwy. West Ashley, SC When: Sat., Nov. 2, 1-6 p.m. Price: $50, $10/designated driver Beer Map

This Sat. Nov. 2, Charles Towne Fermentory will host their third annual There Will Be Hops! beer festival from 1-6 p.m.To highlight beers which are not typically distributed in S.C., Charles Towne Fermentory brings in 22 of the best breweries from around the country. During the fest hopheads will learn about and taste the "best and most exciting hoppy creations" these breweries have to offer. Since the focus is on hops (it's in the name!) expect pale ales, IPAs, and DIPAs.The participating breweries are primarily East Coasters, hailing from North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Maine, New York, New England, Maryland, and Florida, but there's a Cali rep, too — Horus Aged — plus Southern Grist out of Nashville. Tickets are $50 and include a tasting glass and unlimited two oz. pours. There will also be live music, games, and food available for purchase from Pub Fare, Foxes Fried, and Life Raft Treats. Designated drivers can purchase tickets for $10; DD tickets include two tokens for non-alcoholic beverages, plenty of water, and "unlimited high-fives."