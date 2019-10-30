Eat

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Cuban Gypsy Pantry has opened second location in North Charleston

Double the (plantain) pleasure

Posted by Connor Simonson on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 11:44 AM

CUBAN GYPSY INSTAGRAM
Cuban Gypsy Pantry (CGP) started out as a food truck before setting up shop at 141 Calhoun in 2016. Now, after three years of serving Cuban sandwiches and empanadas downtown, the company is adding a second, much larger location to their CGP family.

On Mon. Oct. 28, CGP opened the doors for lunch at their new North Charleston location at 5060 Dorchester Road.

Owners Will and Chloe Vivas say in a press release that they are "excited to provide a space where families can come enjoy a great meal." Thanks to the added space — 4,200 square feet with seating for 87 — CGP will now offer large-scale catering for off-site events as well as private events onsite.

According to the couple, the North Charleston location's menu "is focused more on large, family-style portions while still being very affordable to every budget." The dining room is painted a bright, robin's-egg blue with four-top tables, banquettes, and festive string lights.

"We can't wait for our new neighbors to join us. We’re sure they’ll love our food,
neighborly hospitality, and relaxing atmosphere," the couple says.

This North Charleston location will be open Mon.- Fri. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning Nov. 18, they will be adding breakfast and 'cafecito' from 9 to 11 a.m. and family-style dinner starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, and to keep up with the Cuban Gypsy Pantry, check out their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS