Fam's Brewing Co. celebrates Veteran's Day with oyster roast and oyster stout release 

Double down on oysters

Event Details Veteran's Day Oyster Roast @ Fam's Brewing Co. 1291 Folly Rd. James Island Charleston, SC When: Sun., Nov. 10, 1-5 p.m. Price: $25 Beer, Oyster Roasts and Benefits + Fundraisers Map

Join Fam’s Brewing Co. Sun. Nov. 10 for a celebration in honor of Veteran’s Day. The AYCE oyster roast and oyster stout launch benefits the Warrior Surf Foundation , a local organization that provides free surf and wellness programs to veterans.The roast will take place at the brewery from 1-5 p.m. and will feature a number of activities for guests to enjoy including live music by BlueSphere, pop-up shops, raffle ticket giveaways, and an oyster stout beer release.Early bird tickets are $20 and include AYCE oysters and a pint of oyster stout. After the first 100 tickets go, advance tickets are $20 dollars and just include the oyster roast.Tickets on the day of the event will be sold for $25.To purchase your tickets, head to famsbrewingco.com