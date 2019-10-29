October 29, 2019 Food+Drink » Eat

Fam's Brewing Co. celebrates Veteran's Day with oyster roast and oyster stout release 

Proceeds benefit Warrior Surf Foundation

click to enlarge Double down on oysters - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Double down on oysters
Join Fam’s Brewing Co. Sun. Nov. 10 for a celebration in honor of Veteran’s Day. The AYCE oyster roast and oyster stout launch benefits the Warrior Surf Foundation, a local organization that provides free surf and wellness programs to veterans.

The roast will take place at the brewery from 1-5 p.m. and will feature a number of activities for guests to enjoy including live music by BlueSphere, pop-up shops, raffle ticket giveaways, and an oyster stout beer release.

Early bird tickets are $20 and include AYCE oysters and a pint of oyster stout. After the first 100 tickets go, advance tickets are $20 dollars and just include the oyster roast.
Tickets on the day of the event will be sold for $25.

To purchase your tickets, head to famsbrewingco.com
Event Details Veteran's Day Oyster Roast
@ Fam's Brewing Co.
1291 Folly Rd.
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Nov. 10, 1-5 p.m.
Price: $25
Beer, Oyster Roasts and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map

  • Veteran's Day Oyster Roast @ Fam's Brewing Co.

    • Sun., Nov. 10, 1-5 p.m. $25

