Fam's Brewing Co. celebrates Veteran's Day with oyster roast and oyster stout release 

Double down on oysters
Join Fam’s Brewing Co. Sun. Nov. 10 for a celebration in honor of Veteran’s Day. The AYCE oyster roast and oyster stout launch benefits the Warrior Surf Foundation
, a local organization that provides free surf and wellness programs to veterans.
The roast will take place at the brewery from 1-5 p.m. and will feature a number of activities for guests to enjoy including live music by BlueSphere, pop-up shops, raffle ticket giveaways, and an oyster stout beer release.
Early bird tickets are $20 and include AYCE oysters and a pint of oyster stout. After the first 100 tickets go, advance tickets are $20 dollars and just include the oyster roast.
Tickets on the day of the event will be sold for $25.
To purchase your tickets, head to famsbrewingco.com
.
@ Fam's Brewing Co.
1291 Folly Rd.
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Nov. 10, 1-5 p.m.
Price:
$25
